Suddenly all Outlook Links open in Edge

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
37,411
Do you ever find yourself just wanting to stab all of Microsoft?

[Rant]
Like seriously, WTF?

1.) What's the fucking point of having a "default browser" setting in Windows if programs can disregard it? Did they forget about that little anti-competitive lawsuit in the 90's?

2.) What's with this side pa el bullshit in edge? I never asked for this. Go away!

3.) Default behavior of ANY aspect of Windows/Office should never change unless you are doing a major revision upgrade.

Microsoft needs to fucking learn it is MY computer. Not theirs. NOTHING should ever change unless I intentionally change it.

[/Rant]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top