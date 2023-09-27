Suddenly all Outlook Links open in Edge

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 37,411
Do you ever find yourself just wanting to stab all of Microsoft?
[Rant]
Like seriously, WTF?
1.) What's the fucking point of having a "default browser" setting in Windows if programs can disregard it? Did they forget about that little anti-competitive lawsuit in the 90's?
2.) What's with this side pa el bullshit in edge? I never asked for this. Go away!
3.) Default behavior of ANY aspect of Windows/Office should never change unless you are doing a major revision upgrade.
Microsoft needs to fucking learn it is MY computer. Not theirs. NOTHING should ever change unless I intentionally change it.
[/Rant]
[Rant]
Like seriously, WTF?
1.) What's the fucking point of having a "default browser" setting in Windows if programs can disregard it? Did they forget about that little anti-competitive lawsuit in the 90's?
2.) What's with this side pa el bullshit in edge? I never asked for this. Go away!
3.) Default behavior of ANY aspect of Windows/Office should never change unless you are doing a major revision upgrade.
Microsoft needs to fucking learn it is MY computer. Not theirs. NOTHING should ever change unless I intentionally change it.
[/Rant]