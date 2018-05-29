Sudden total power off in game menu

My "New" rig (see sig), built from all new parts near the beginning of this month (May, 2018), will suddenly power off when in the Ghost Recon Wildlands game menu. Just the menus, not the actual game.

It happens randomly when navigating around the menu options that display after clicking "Continue campaign". (The options where you choose who can join your game, etc.) It also happens when I try to run a benchmark. It never starts the benchmark because it shuts down right at the point where the benchmark would start.

When it happens, there is the distinct click of the relay in the PSU and the PC turns completely off. And it stays off.
I can press the power button and it starts up, then powers off briefly, then turns back on and boots normally. It's as if the BIOS is resetting something, or double-checking timings because it does that on-off-on thing each time.

No BSOD, no BIOS messages, no Windows messages, nothing in the event log other than the usual "Windows restarted without shutting down".

No other software, benchmarks or games exhibit this issue that I've found.

Some answers to questions I'm sure will be asked:
  • BIOS version is 0601 (latest)
  • Both the 8pin and 4pin CPU power connectors are plugged into the MB
  • Each video card has dedicated 6pin and 8pin PCIe cables (no daisy-chaining) (4 cables total)
  • SLI is enabled using the Asus-supplied HD SLI link board that came with the MB
  • Memory is OCed to 3200 using D.O.C.P. and Stilt's Fast 3200 Samsung Bdie profile built into the BIOS
  • Memory voltage is manual 1.35V
  • Not OCing the CPU other than these 2 settings:
    • Performance Enhancer is Level 2
    • Core Performance Boost is Enabled
  • CPU Voltage is Auto
  • CPU temps (Tdie) are between 35C - 70C depending on load.
  • 3.3V, 5V, 12V voltages all look fine in HWInfo
  • RGB lighting: Asus Aura is installed but not running (unless it has a background service I don't know about). I only used it to set the MB color to steady red once and that's it. There is no other RGB software.
  • There are a total of 5 fans installed: 3 140mm front intake, 1 140mm rear exhaust, 1 CPU cooler, 1 140mm side panel.
I can't believe 70 Amps isn't enough current on the 12V rail.
Even if both GPUs were drawing 250W (which they are NOT, in the game menu), that's 21A each, 42A total, which leaves 28A for CPU and everything else.
But this is the game menu, not playing. I only see 550-600W total on Kill-a-watt and that's with a few other pieces of equipment on the same plug, so subtract about 80-100W from that, which means PSU is drawing about 450-500W, nowhere near the PSU limit.

Found a thread dated April 2018 on Tom's Hardware talking about Seasonic Prime PSUs and tripping OCP on the Maximus VII Hero, but nothing specifically on the Crosshair VII Hero Wifi. There is no anti-surge setting on the C7H like there is on the Maximus, so I can't try to disable that option (if it even exists on the C7H).

I do have another PSU (exact same model) that I could try - it's in another system right now. I am going to try it tonight if I have the time.
 
Good luck. I had a similar issue on a Haswell ROG board. Ended up swapping out every single component (have an entire second computer from it). Took several months of troubleshooting. I had thought I narrowed it to the CPU, but a bit of time proved that wasn’t correct either.

Both of those computers run fine. But only if specific pieces of hardware aren’t mixed together for some reason. Never did find the gremlin.
 
An update:
I reset the BIOS settings using F5 to remove ALL tweaks.
Memory is now running at 2400 speed and 1.2000V.
I made sure the NH-D15S was screwed down tight - it had a couple of turns left. I knew this before, but decided the extra pressure was warranted to ensure CPU temps were not spiking too high too quickly due to lack of cooling plate pressure.
Without lapping the NH-D15S, or swapping TIM, I can't get it to cool any better. And I might lap it anyway - it has some pronounced machining marks easily felt with a fingernail run across it. Rather disappointed with the uneven surface TBH.
Everything is now at bog-standard stock settings in the BIOS.

After making these changes, the PC still shuts off when running the Ghost Recon Wildlands benchmark.
It has shut down during the loading of the benchmark, halfway through the benchmark, and right where the camera pulls back from the large gas tank which explodes, except the PC shuts down before the explosion happens.
Edit: I should mention that it is much harder to get the PC to shut off in the menus, just flipping around in them. It seemed like it was easier to do before, but it could just be timing. The benchmark is a sure-fire way to get it to shut off. Edit finished.
Seems like sudden high activity in the GPUs causes/triggers the PSU to shut down.
SLI is still Enabled. GPUs are NOT overclocked beyond their stock out-of-the-box configuration. I am using MSI Afterburner to monitor temps/speeds/fps on the Logitech G19 keyboard display and use a custom fan profile to keep temps lower than stock.
CPU temps are ~60 C according to MSI Afterburner, but note that Afterburner shows Tctl instead of tDie, so reported temps are 10 C over actual. Thus, actual CPU temp is ~50 C during game testing.

So, that was with the original PSU, so I removed the Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850 (SSR-850TR) and installed a different, but exact same model Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850 (SSR-850TR) into the system.
I used the existing power cables.
The PC still shuts down during the Ghost Recon Wildlands benchmark, same as the previous PSU.

Thus, it is not the PSU, unless both are faulty.

Without any logs or hardware monitoring, this is nothing but a crapshoot for diagnosis.

I'm half-tempted to buy a 1000W model PSU and see if it does the same thing, except it probably will if the issue is related to OCP/OPP tripping somehow.

Seasonic Rep any suggestions?
 
Hello,

A long time ago, when I played this game, it was a known one to crash without any reason. If not wrong, you don't have any crash with any other games (At least that require your GPU to work a bit ;-) or even benchmark so I'm thinking it's not a PSU issue, especially when we have also tried some SLI of 1080Ti Strix with 850TD and didn't get any issues. Most likely a game issue... After maybe try the 1000W and see what is happening or send us one of the 850W you have and we will check it too.

Thanks.
Best Regards,
 
To be clear: This is not a game crash. This is a total system power off, as if I pressed and held in the power button until the system powered off. The relay clicks and the system is instantly off. Only faulty hardware can cause a sudden system power-off like this. The problem is finding out what hardware is faulty.

I have ordered a SSR-1000TR. We'll see what happens after it comes in.
 
short somewhere then.. start with the easy stuff. adapters, connectors that you can double check and or replace. strip it down to the bare bones and build until you find it,
 
have you tested each card individually? have you check gpu temps? the 1000w is probably a good idea anyways. 1080tis want a minimum 500w psu to deal with any spikes, so double that. m6 also has a good point there. gut it all and try it outside the case.
 
Its 99.999999% your power supply. A good place to start would be to have your CPU at stock settings and only have one GPU installed. Disconnect all the fans and anything else not 100% necessary to run your system at stock settings.

I have had some history with Seasonic power supplies being very unreliable at high power draw. The key is to find a known good stable setup, then add components one by one and retest.
 
Preliminary update:

tl;dr The 1000W PSU may have solved my issue. Still early to really be sure, but it's looking good so far.

I received the Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W power supply (SSR-1000TR) today and connected it to the components without removing anything from the case.
Since I have no idea if the cables supplied with the SSR-850TR are the same as the cables supplied with the SSR-1000TR, I used all of the new cables supplied with the SSR-1000TR to guarantee I would not run into any wiring harness difference problems. The silkscreened model/date codes on the cable plugs were all different so I decided to be safe rather than sorry.
This also means the cables are different in addition to the power supply being different, so two things have changed instead of just one which is not good for debugging problems like this, but there isn't much that can be done about that.
I just disconnected all of the 850W cables and left them hanging in place.

On the software side, I left all of the BIOS settings at default stock values. Absolutely no OCing is being done at all. This same configuration ALWAYS resulted in a shut down during a benchmark run in GRW at random points when using the SSR-850TR PSU.
Started up Ghost Recon Wildlands. Played around in the menus. PC didn't shut down. Ran a benchmark. No shut down. Ran more benchmarks. No shut down.
Turned off Adaptive Vsync in the game (Yeah, that's right. PC was shutting down with a 60fps limiter in place on the SSR-850TR!). Ran more benchmarks. No shut down.

OK, enough with that. Now the gloves are off.
Rebooted into BIOS. Enabled D.O.C.P. memory overclocking for 3200 MHz. Loaded Stilt's Fast 3200 Samsung Bdie timing profile. Reduced Stilt profile's default memory voltage from 1.4000V to 1.3500V (boot voltage too in Digi+ menu). Set Performance Enhancer to Level 2. Set Core Performance Boost to Enabled. F10 to save, rebooted back into Windows 10 Pro 1709.

Ran Ghost Recon Wildlands. Menus worked fine. Benchmarks worked fine, multiple times. Exited game. Re-entered game, ran more benchmarks. No shut down.

The system benchmarks at ~81 fps at 2560x1600 with all graphics options at Ultra except motion blur is turned off. I have no idea if that is good or not in this game. I don't see the GPUs maxed out at 99% usage all of the time, but that's probably just how SLI is working in this game. Dunno.
 
Hi Azrak,

Thanks for the update and glad that, so far, your issue seems to be solved. Maybe one or two days of normal use to make sure and then we are interested to get one of your PSU back to us for test. You can apply for RMA here, down the page. Please keep us updated.

Thank you.
Best Regards,
 
Makes sense.. Power supplies are not all created equal and at high loads the draw can be much greater than expected and cause funky things to happen. I am certain you have solved your problem.
 
Some thoughts and opinions borne out of "lack of information" kind of frustration I've had with this experience:

1. A future generation of PSUs should have a way to indicate why a shutdown occurred. If OCP/OPP was tripped, there should be a way to know rather than guessing. An LED indicator labeled "OCP" that lights up after shutting down due to exceeding the PSU limit would be helpful. Maybe it's too simplistic, but I have to say it's irritating to not know why something is happening.

2. I would like someone else with a) an ASUS C7H Wifi, b) a 2700X, c) a Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 850W PSU (SSR-850TR), d) 2x 1080Ti GPUs in SLI, e) 2560x1440 or higher resolution, f) Ghost Recon Wildlands on Steam would test it on their rig to see if they, too, experience any sudden power-offs when running the in-game benchmark. I cannot be the only one. Seasonic should be able to replicate this in their lab easily.

3. 850W is, in fact, plenty of power to run the system, but that isn't exactly the problem I experienced here. Average power draw from the wall while in GRW was less than 650W (according to the Kill-a-watt) whereas 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme was ~750W but it never had a problem with shutdowns. The APC 1500VA UPS that my system is plugged in to actually turns on its fan when 3DMark is running the high-stress benchmarks because of the higher total load on the UPS. This never happens with GRW because the average load isn't as high.
I think that this is a situation where, due to GRW and the way it was programmed, the instantaneous change in power draw from the system can be so severe that it trips the OCP (or perhaps even LVP) in the SSR-850TR. That is the only explanation that makes sense to me. Problem is, nobody publishes surge current specifications or limits. I don't even know if such a thing exists in the PC world on either the supply side (PSU) or the consumer side (MB/CPU/GPU). Would a larger supply capacitor help? Who knows, and it can get much more complicated than that. How a power supply converts and delivers power, especially under high current loads used here, is not easy to do. I have no idea why the SSR-1000TR works but the SSR-850TR doesn't in my particular case. I honestly expected the 1000W model to shut down too, since it is part of the same family of PSUs. I figured that maybe the circuitry that controls the transient load response would still trigger in the same way. I'm glad I was wrong since I wanted to stay with Seasonic. Who knows, maybe the Seasonic Platinum series 850W would have worked due to its different design. As for the SSR-1000TR, is there a larger supply capacitor, or does it just have a higher tolerance for high transient current loads than the SSR-850TR? The physical case size is the same for both models, so it isn't obvious. Without reviewing the schematic or PCB, it isn't possible to tell easily.​

Most people would say 1000W is overkill for this system. And who knows, maybe it is. Maybe a different PSU brand would be just fine at 850W and it's the SSR-850TR's comparatively "low" transient response threshold that is causing the issue (again, just guessing here - I am not saying the SSR-850TR has low response. I am not a PSU engineer).
Because both SSR-850TRs exhibited the exact same behavior, I don't believe there is a defect with either PSU. I was simply hitting the (unknown) limits of what it could deliver to the system as a whole, under these very specific load conditions.
The Seasonic X-850 in my old rig with the same GPU setup didn't exhibit any issues, but obviously the CPU and MB were very, very different. It could be that AMD MBs/CPUs have higher instantaneous current fluctuations than Intel MBs/CPUs.
 
Azrak said:
Some thoughts and opinions borne out of "lack of information" kind of frustration I've had with this experience:

1. A future generation of PSUs should have a way to indicate why a shutdown occurred. If OCP/OPP was tripped, there should be a way to know rather than guessing. An LED indicator labeled "OCP" that lights up after shutting down due to exceeding the PSU limit would be helpful. Maybe it's too simplistic, but I have to say it's irritating to not know why something is happening.

...

3. 850W is, in fact, plenty of power to run the system, but that isn't exactly the problem I experienced here. Average power draw from the wall while in GRW was less than 650W (according to the Kill-a-watt) whereas 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme was ~750W but it never had a problem with shutdowns. The APC 1500VA UPS that my system is plugged in to actually turns on its fan when 3DMark is running the high-stress benchmarks because of the higher total load on the UPS. This never happens with GRW because the average load isn't as high..
Totally agree on #1 - back in the old old days, you knew immediately if it was Overcurrent, because you popped the fuse or tripped a breaker. Don't get me wrong, soft resets are nice and all, but it's frustrating when you don't know that was the issue. Even a push-to-reset button would be better than nothing - you really want to know if OCP is going off, because 9 times out of 10 it is a serious wiring/hardware issue.

#3 - I do understand what your saying, and it eerily mirrors what I was seeing with my Haswell system and three very different Seasonic power supplies. Power Supply and all other components are fine, PSU is appropriately sized for power draw, but maybe there are some spikes that something isn't handling appropriately - don't know if that's a PSU issue (as it's actually tripping on OCP), or a hardware issue (mine was on primarily on an ASUS ROG but I also was able to replicate on a Gigabyte, with both an i5 and i7 CPUs, even at stock settings), or a firmware issue (boost just going too aggressive or something?)
 
Luke M said:
Found a similar discussion here:
http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=15653
Thank you for reminding me about that thread. I found that thread when I first experienced my problem. This is why I wasn't very confident that the SSR-1000TR I ordered would fix my issue because of a comment jonnyGURU made to another user's post saying a larger PSU might fix the issue they were experiencing:
Yeah. That doesn't make much sense. Higher output capacity shouldn't solve a transient spike shut down issue.
As an electrical engineer (admittedly by degree, not by trade), this makes sense to me. A higher output capacity does not necessarily mean that the PSU can handle larger transient current draw from the load.

Also this comment from jonnyGURU again:
Modern day Seasonic PSUs have a lower OPP trip point than a lot of other PSUs. That's why your XFX works. If the spike was longer than 4ms (I'm seeing between 2 and 4ms), then the XFX would shut down as well.
Click to expand...

The question is: Why do Seasonics have a lower OPP trip point than other brands? Power draw from CPUs and video cards is going up, not down, therefore it stands to reason that transient spikes will be higher in power, not lower.

Ideally, PSU reviews should include transient spike load testing if the testing equipment has such capability. Otherwise just build a system like mine and run GRW's internal benchmark to see if OCP trips. ;)

But seriously, even with transient load spike testing, there is no way to convey to the reader if the results are "good" or "bad". There is no way to know if the system you are building, as a computer gaming enthusiast, will trip the PSU OCP protection based on the components you chose. There are no published metrics available to help you choose a PSU that won't shut down under certain software loads, plus the differences in design for each PSU brand and model make it impossible to know. You just have to build it and test. That's what makes us [H].
 
I have a 1950X with a Seasonic Prime 1300W power supply and basically ran into the exact issue you had, but mine would get to a point where I only had standby voltage (things like the RGB lighting on the motherboard would light up) but the system would not turn on. I got an RMA and the replacement worked for a few days then it too started doing the same thing. I was under a constant high load scenario and the system would shut off, then turn into a vegetable.

The thing you need to remember is overclocking puts substantially more stress on your power supply and it wont necessary be obvious from in a kill-a-watt meter. Heck, just check out the power supply reviews they do here and you will be able to see how you need to measure transient loads, etc., in order to really know whats going on. Merely looking at overall load is nowhere near sufficient.

I also know the newest gen of Seasonic have a new "digital" variation on their power delivery vs. their previous designs. While it makes them more efficient and compact, it does look like it has drawbacks in high current conditions.
 
H2R2P2 said:
mine would get to a point where I only had standby voltage (things like the RGB lighting on the motherboard would light up) but the system would not turn on.
That's a more severe shutdown, but maybe it's just how that model of PSU works when OCP trips? I assume you had to turn the PSU switch off and back on to get the system to power on again?

H2R2P2 said:
overclocking puts substantially more stress on your power supply
Yes, that is why I removed all overclocking after the problem occurred, but the shutdowns continued. I knew I was in trouble then.
 
In my 1950x, once the system had tripped and PSU switch was cycled, it still would not turn on.. I would only get standby voltage. If I completely discharged the power supply by unhooking it completely from the motherboard and power overnight, I some times could get it to turn back on but it would only work for around 2 or 3 minutes before the exact same thing would happen..

Again, I had this happen to a total of 3 of these power supplies. I normally use Corsair or the highest end eVGA, so I have since switched to an eVGA 1600W T2 in that system and have had no issues since.
 
Azrak said:
Preliminary update:

tl;dr The 1000W PSU may have solved my issue. Still early to really be sure, but it's looking good so far.

I received the Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W power supply (SSR-1000TR) today and connected it to the components without removing anything from the case.
Since I have no idea if the cables supplied with the SSR-850TR are the same as the cables supplied with the SSR-1000TR, I used all of the new cables supplied with the SSR-1000TR to guarantee I would not run into any wiring harness difference problems. The silkscreened model/date codes on the cable plugs were all different so I decided to be safe rather than sorry.
This also means the cables are different in addition to the power supply being different, so two things have changed instead of just one which is not good for debugging problems like this, but there isn't much that can be done about that.
I just disconnected all of the 850W cables and left them hanging in place.

On the software side, I left all of the BIOS settings at default stock values. Absolutely no OCing is being done at all. This same configuration ALWAYS resulted in a shut down during a benchmark run in GRW at random points when using the SSR-850TR PSU.
Started up Ghost Recon Wildlands. Played around in the menus. PC didn't shut down. Ran a benchmark. No shut down. Ran more benchmarks. No shut down.
Turned off Adaptive Vsync in the game (Yeah, that's right. PC was shutting down with a 60fps limiter in place on the SSR-850TR!). Ran more benchmarks. No shut down.

OK, enough with that. Now the gloves are off.
Rebooted into BIOS. Enabled D.O.C.P. memory overclocking for 3200 MHz. Loaded Stilt's Fast 3200 Samsung Bdie timing profile. Reduced Stilt profile's default memory voltage from 1.4000V to 1.3500V (boot voltage too in Digi+ menu). Set Performance Enhancer to Level 2. Set Core Performance Boost to Enabled. F10 to save, rebooted back into Windows 10 Pro 1709.

Ran Ghost Recon Wildlands. Menus worked fine. Benchmarks worked fine, multiple times. Exited game. Re-entered game, ran more benchmarks. No shut down.

The system benchmarks at ~81 fps at 2560x1600 with all graphics options at Ultra except motion blur is turned off. I have no idea if that is good or not in this game. I don't see the GPUs maxed out at 99% usage all of the time, but that's probably just how SLI is working in this game. Dunno.
Hey. You resolved that shutdowns with new psu,right? Also after shutdown you dont have to flip the switch ( power cycle ) on the back of the psu? So its was not OCP related then.
 
