Sudden total power off in game menu

I think that this is a situation where, due to GRW and the way it was programmed, the instantaneous change in power draw from the system can be so severe that it trips the OCP (or perhaps even LVP) in the SSR-850TR. That is the only explanation that makes sense to me. Problem is, nobody publishes surge current specifications or limits. I don't even know if such a thing exists in the PC world on either the supply side (PSU) or the consumer side (MB/CPU/GPU). Would a larger supply capacitor help? Who knows, and it can get much more complicated than that. How a power supply converts and delivers power, especially under high current loads used here, is not easy to do. I have no idea why the SSR-1000TR works but the SSR-850TR doesn't in my particular case. I honestly expected the 1000W model to shut down too, since it is part of the same family of PSUs. I figured that maybe the circuitry that controls the transient load response would still trigger in the same way. I'm glad I was wrong since I wanted to stay with Seasonic. Who knows, maybe the Seasonic Platinum series 850W would have worked due to its different design. As for the SSR-1000TR, is there a larger supply capacitor, or does it just have a higher tolerance for high transient current loads than the SSR-850TR? The physical case size is the same for both models, so it isn't obvious. Without reviewing the schematic or PCB, it isn't possible to tell easily.​

Some thoughts and opinions borne out of "lack of information" kind of frustration I've had with this experience:1. A future generation of PSUs should have a way to indicate why a shutdown occurred. If OCP/OPP was tripped, there should be a way to know rather than guessing. An LED indicator labeled "OCP" that lights up after shutting down due to exceeding the PSU limit would be helpful. Maybe it's too simplistic, but I have to say it's irritating to not know why something is happening.2. I would like someone else with a) an ASUS C7H Wifi, b) a 2700X, c) a Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 850W PSU (SSR-850TR), d) 2x 1080Ti GPUs in SLI, e) 2560x1440 or higher resolution, f) Ghost Recon Wildlands on Steam would test it on their rig to see if they, too, experience any sudden power-offs when running the in-game benchmark. I cannot be the only one. Seasonic should be able to replicate this in their lab easily.3. 850W is, in fact, plenty of power to run the system, but that isn't exactly the problem I experienced here. Average power draw from the wall while in GRW was less than 650W (according to the Kill-a-watt) whereas 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme was ~750W but it never had a problem with shutdowns. The APC 1500VA UPS that my system is plugged in to actually turns on its fan when 3DMark is running the high-stress benchmarks because of the higher total load on the UPS. This never happens with GRW because the average load isn't as high.Most people would say 1000W is overkill for this system. And who knows, maybe it is. Maybe a different PSU brand would be just fine at 850W and it's the SSR-850TR's comparatively "low" transient response threshold that is causing the issue (again, just guessing here - I am not saying the SSR-850TR has low response. I am not a PSU engineer).Because both SSR-850TRs exhibited the exact same behavior, I don't believe there is a defect with either PSU. I was simply hitting the (unknown) limits of what it could deliver to the system as a whole, under these very specific load conditions.The Seasonic X-850 in my old rig with the same GPU setup didn't exhibit any issues, but obviously the CPU and MB were very, very different. It could be that AMD MBs/CPUs have higher instantaneous current fluctuations than Intel MBs/CPUs.