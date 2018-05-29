Sudden total power off in game menu

Azrak
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2015
- Messages
- 1,048
My "New" rig (see sig), built from all new parts near the beginning of this month (May, 2018), will suddenly power off when in the Ghost Recon Wildlands game menu. Just the menus, not the actual game.
It happens randomly when navigating around the menu options that display after clicking "Continue campaign". (The options where you choose who can join your game, etc.) It also happens when I try to run a benchmark. It never starts the benchmark because it shuts down right at the point where the benchmark would start.
When it happens, there is the distinct click of the relay in the PSU and the PC turns completely off. And it stays off.
I can press the power button and it starts up, then powers off briefly, then turns back on and boots normally. It's as if the BIOS is resetting something, or double-checking timings because it does that on-off-on thing each time.
No BSOD, no BIOS messages, no Windows messages, nothing in the event log other than the usual "Windows restarted without shutting down".
No other software, benchmarks or games exhibit this issue that I've found.
Some answers to questions I'm sure will be asked:
Even if both GPUs were drawing 250W (which they are NOT, in the game menu), that's 21A each, 42A total, which leaves 28A for CPU and everything else.
But this is the game menu, not playing. I only see 550-600W total on Kill-a-watt and that's with a few other pieces of equipment on the same plug, so subtract about 80-100W from that, which means PSU is drawing about 450-500W, nowhere near the PSU limit.
Found a thread dated April 2018 on Tom's Hardware talking about Seasonic Prime PSUs and tripping OCP on the Maximus VII Hero, but nothing specifically on the Crosshair VII Hero Wifi. There is no anti-surge setting on the C7H like there is on the Maximus, so I can't try to disable that option (if it even exists on the C7H).
I do have another PSU (exact same model) that I could try - it's in another system right now. I am going to try it tonight if I have the time.
It happens randomly when navigating around the menu options that display after clicking "Continue campaign". (The options where you choose who can join your game, etc.) It also happens when I try to run a benchmark. It never starts the benchmark because it shuts down right at the point where the benchmark would start.
When it happens, there is the distinct click of the relay in the PSU and the PC turns completely off. And it stays off.
I can press the power button and it starts up, then powers off briefly, then turns back on and boots normally. It's as if the BIOS is resetting something, or double-checking timings because it does that on-off-on thing each time.
No BSOD, no BIOS messages, no Windows messages, nothing in the event log other than the usual "Windows restarted without shutting down".
No other software, benchmarks or games exhibit this issue that I've found.
Some answers to questions I'm sure will be asked:
- BIOS version is 0601 (latest)
- Both the 8pin and 4pin CPU power connectors are plugged into the MB
- Each video card has dedicated 6pin and 8pin PCIe cables (no daisy-chaining) (4 cables total)
- SLI is enabled using the Asus-supplied HD SLI link board that came with the MB
- Memory is OCed to 3200 using D.O.C.P. and Stilt's Fast 3200 Samsung Bdie profile built into the BIOS
- Memory voltage is manual 1.35V
- Not OCing the CPU other than these 2 settings:
- Performance Enhancer is Level 2
- Core Performance Boost is Enabled
- CPU Voltage is Auto
- CPU temps (Tdie) are between 35C - 70C depending on load.
- 3.3V, 5V, 12V voltages all look fine in HWInfo
- RGB lighting: Asus Aura is installed but not running (unless it has a background service I don't know about). I only used it to set the MB color to steady red once and that's it. There is no other RGB software.
- There are a total of 5 fans installed: 3 140mm front intake, 1 140mm rear exhaust, 1 CPU cooler, 1 140mm side panel.
Even if both GPUs were drawing 250W (which they are NOT, in the game menu), that's 21A each, 42A total, which leaves 28A for CPU and everything else.
But this is the game menu, not playing. I only see 550-600W total on Kill-a-watt and that's with a few other pieces of equipment on the same plug, so subtract about 80-100W from that, which means PSU is drawing about 450-500W, nowhere near the PSU limit.
Found a thread dated April 2018 on Tom's Hardware talking about Seasonic Prime PSUs and tripping OCP on the Maximus VII Hero, but nothing specifically on the Crosshair VII Hero Wifi. There is no anti-surge setting on the C7H like there is on the Maximus, so I can't try to disable that option (if it even exists on the C7H).
I do have another PSU (exact same model) that I could try - it's in another system right now. I am going to try it tonight if I have the time.