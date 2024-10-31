Subwoofer to add to 2.0 system?

Bankie
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2004
- Messages
- 2,592
I've had the Edifier R1700BTs for a while now and would like some more bass. They have a 3.5mm Subwoofer jack on the back. Any recommendations on subs?
I got the edifier T5 recently and it's great, for that money there is no better sub, you already have edifier speakers,it's best to buy their subwoofer as well.