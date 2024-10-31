Subwoofer to add to 2.0 system?

I've had the Edifier R1700BTs for a while now and would like some more bass. They have a 3.5mm Subwoofer jack on the back. Any recommendations on subs?
 
Don't really have one. I'd prefer not to spend more than a few hundred but would like some suggestions in all ranges just to see what's available.
 
I got the edifier T5 recently and it's great, for that money there is no better sub, you already have edifier speakers,it's best to buy their subwoofer as well.
I have it paired with Alesis 3 speakers, it's not on the floor but on the coffee table, but it's still strong,now I can see how much bass is lost with 2.0 speakers.
 
I am super late to this, but I have a Velodyne impact 10 on my office 2.1 system and it's a pretty impressive sub in a nice small package... forward firing with bottom port. You can't find the one I have new anymore but used on ebay they're very reasonable

https://www.ebay.com/itm/156574938504
 
