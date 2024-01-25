Subscription Growth Has Flattened claims games industry analyst

On January 17th, Mat Piscatella — Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) and Formerly of Activision and Warner Bros Games — claimed that:
Subscription growth has flattened, and sub services on console and PC platforms accounts for only 10% of total video game content spending in the US.
In other news:
Microsoft has not shared Game Pass subscription numbers in two years, since January 2022
Even a Game Pass release like Starfield did big numbers on Steam, even if a Game Pass sub could have gotten players a non-Steam PC version.
we’ll have to see what that does to strategies all across the industry if this continues.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulta...r-xbox-game-pass-and-ps-plus/?sh=52ce601b6d2f
