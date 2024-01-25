Subscription Growth Has Flattened claims games industry analyst

On January 17th, Mat Piscatella — Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) and Formerly of Activision and Warner Bros Games — claimed that:

Subscription growth has flattened, and sub services on console and PC platforms accounts for only 10% of total video game content spending in the US.

In other news:
Microsoft has not shared Game Pass subscription numbers in two years, since January 2022

Even a Game Pass release like Starfield did big numbers on Steam, even if a Game Pass sub could have gotten players a non-Steam PC version.

we’ll have to see what that does to strategies all across the industry if this continues.

People are not happy not owning games, even though technically they already don't own always online games.
 
Steam is such a small number of people playing Microsoft games that I ignore it. Starfield peaked at over 12 million total players, and Steam peaked at 330,000 concurrent players. It always makes me laugh when a post pops up declaring a game is dead and they use Steam's numbers as their source.

Just as a data point, I never buy Microsoft games on Steam. I always buy them off the Microsoft Store.
 
