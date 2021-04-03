Subnautica: Below Zero - final release May 14th

I've been playing the follow-up to Subnautica for about a year now on Steam EA and with the February 25th "Seaworthy Update" I can personally attest to the game being feature complete and rock solid. The story is implemented and content is now voiced, and I simply love this game. For those who played the original, Below Zero is quite similar in feel but there are some differences:- a lot of changes to mobility... seamoths and the submarine give way to a modular "seatrain" as well as a land vehicle- with voice acting added, the story feels richer and more compelling- it's not quite as terrifying for me as its predecessor but I don't know if that's the game or simply meBut all the things you love from the original are intact including fantastical biomes, superb controls, and the smoothest base building one can find anywhere.I definitely recommend it--amazing game. While it's still EA, from my perspective the game is effectively done.