Stuttering/hitching in gaming (not microstutter) with 9800X3D

I'm not sure if this is strictly CPU-related, but it doesn't seem to be GPU-related so I'm posting here.



I recently got a whole new rig - 9800X3D, 64 GB RAM, RTX 5080, MSI Carbon X870E motherboard, and I've been having some weird hitching in games. The whole game will freeze for about half a second, audio will go BRRRR, and it will do this twice in a row every 3-5 minutes or so. I've tried checking utilization, I've tried checking temps, nothing seems to actually be happening when this occurs. If I run a GPU stress test like 3DMark or Unigen, no apparent issues. If I run a CPU stress test like Cinebench, no apparent issues. I've tried setting the Global C-States on the CPU to Enabled, Disabled, Auto...no change. Tried removing any overclocks on the CPU or GPU, no change. I've also tried closing all running software while gaming, no change. Nothing like Afterburner running (I disabled Power monitoring there as well, since I've heard that can cause issues.



Sort of running out of options. This is a pretty fresh Windows 11 install, so I'm not really sure what it could be. I've done several DDU with the nVidia drivers, so it doesn't seem like it could be that (unless the drivers are just bugged), but I haven't heard of this issue being widespread, either.



Any ideas? All chipset and other drivers are up to date as far as I can tell.



EDIT: The solution seems to be disconnecting my USB sound card (Sound Blaster X3). The issue seemed to go away once I removed that from the system, so it's either something to do with that sound card, or it being a USB device.