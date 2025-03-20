  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Stuttering/hitching in gaming (not microstutter) with 9800X3D

I'm not sure if this is strictly CPU-related, but it doesn't seem to be GPU-related so I'm posting here.

I recently got a whole new rig - 9800X3D, 64 GB RAM, RTX 5080, MSI Carbon X870E motherboard, and I've been having some weird hitching in games. The whole game will freeze for about half a second, audio will go BRRRR, and it will do this twice in a row every 3-5 minutes or so. I've tried checking utilization, I've tried checking temps, nothing seems to actually be happening when this occurs. If I run a GPU stress test like 3DMark or Unigen, no apparent issues. If I run a CPU stress test like Cinebench, no apparent issues. I've tried setting the Global C-States on the CPU to Enabled, Disabled, Auto...no change. Tried removing any overclocks on the CPU or GPU, no change. I've also tried closing all running software while gaming, no change. Nothing like Afterburner running (I disabled Power monitoring there as well, since I've heard that can cause issues.

Sort of running out of options. This is a pretty fresh Windows 11 install, so I'm not really sure what it could be. I've done several DDU with the nVidia drivers, so it doesn't seem like it could be that (unless the drivers are just bugged), but I haven't heard of this issue being widespread, either.

Any ideas? All chipset and other drivers are up to date as far as I can tell.

EDIT: The solution seems to be disconnecting my USB sound card (Sound Blaster X3). The issue seemed to go away once I removed that from the system, so it's either something to do with that sound card, or it being a USB device.
 
what game? new nv drivers dropped yesterday or the day before. tried those yet?
 
Yep, tried those. Mostly in MH Wilds, but it seems to happen in other games as well, it's just more noticeable in MH because it's so fast-paced.
 
ah, i only tried the benchmark for it but it worked my system sooooo hard. played with the settings at all, textures maybe? tried windows perf mode instead of balanced? does the 9800x3d have the dual ccds that can cause issues, i cant recall....
 
Yeah, I get good framerate generally and I'm using Performance mode in Windows. It's just weird, it seems like something trying to activate randomly in the middle of the game and causing the hangups intermittently.

Someone suggested forcing PCI-E gen rather than using Auto, but I don't see the option to force Gen 5 in my BIOS, and GPU-Z says it's using PCI5 @ x16 anyway.

The only info about 9800X3D stuttering seems to be micro-stuttering related to Global C-States. This isn't that...
 
do you have 2 sticks or 4 sticks of ram? What speed and ratio are you running the ram at?
 
I'll check that. I don't have a lot plugged in currently but I can get it down to just mouse and keyboard and see what happens. Thanks for the idea.
 
did you say that everything else seems fine though? or are all your games doing this?
 
I'm pretty sure I've felt it happen in other games but it's harder to tell because I mostly play slower SP FPS games, so it's not quite as obvious when the machine hitches like that. I feel like it's happened in CP2077 also, though. But it doesn't seem to happen in any sort of GPU stress tests/benchmarks, so that's why it's kinda hard to pin down.
 
I tried running around a bit in Horizon Forbidden West and there may have been some stutter, but it wasn't nearly as noticable as in MH Wilds. Maybe it's just really bad in that game for whatever reason, though I haven't heard of anyone else having the same issue.

It's also worth noting that when I was playing the game before with a 5800X3D and the 5080, I didn't notice this issue. Seems to only be happening now with the CPU/mobo/RAM change (and fresh Windows install, of course).
 
On Asus motherboards there is a setting called "Core Tuning Configurations for Gaming" in the BIOS, I'm not sure what it is called on MSI boards. Try setting it to Legacy and see if it solves it.

The setting should have 3 options that would help you identify it:
Legacy
Level 1
Level 2

I've done a significant amount of testing with this setting and it always has more stutter when enabled (Level 1 or Level 2). It is an AMD feature so it should be on other vendor boards, just named differently.
 
I'll see if there's anything similar on this board.

I tried some Guardians of the Galaxy and it seems to have the same intermittent hitching, so I don't think it's just MH Wilds.
 
might give us an idea.
you running on a good nvme? rebar, sam or whatever its called is on?
id look into what decept just posted too.
 
Yep, gen 4 NVME, I think it's a Sabrent Rocket. I used the same drives as my previous rig. Rebar is on.
 
So it may be a bit early to say it's resolved, but I think part of the issue might be the USB sound card I'm using (Sound Blaster X3). Which I've used in the past and never had an issue with, but I tried instead using the onboard sound (I didn't use it before because newer motherboards make you do some weird shit with the analog connections for 5.1) and I didn't notice any of the hitching in-game that I was seeing before. So it very well could be part of the problem, if not the whole problem. I'll continue testing, but that might have been it.
 
You have a sweet system, and its hilarious (to me anyway) that Sound Blaster comes back and screws up systems still and again.

Not easy to toss expensive stuff, but I would toss the soundblaster.

It sounds (kek) like a ram/timing issue.
 
My guess is Win 11 24H2 or GPU throttling. Definitely check for throttling on cpu/gpu.
 
After you verify that it is the issue, you can test a different set of USB ports to see if the problem follows (USB 2 (black) or USB 3 (blue) or USB 3.1/2 (red)). It's a long shot, but maybe one of the other USB controllers will work with the X3 without issue.

FWIW, I'm using a Creative Soundblaster X4 with no issues with my X670E Steel Legend and 9800X3D EDIT- via a powered USB 3 hub. The X4 was recommended to me by a guy in the audio industry who also games, and I'm using it to great effect with an Audeze LCD-GX. The Super X-Fi is really nice for games, and I can turn off the fancy processing to listen to music - so I wouldn't want to go back to onboard audio.
 
I had nothing but horrible gaming performance on windows 11, had to revert back to 10 and all is well.
 
Yeah, but I'm one of those weirdos who still uses an analog 5.1 system, so I still need that functionality. The motherboard has it, but you have to use the front panel for the rear speaker plugin, and since mine is a combo jack I have to get a splitter... It's just a hassle.

I actually have a Sound Blaster Z somewhere, I might try throwing that in. There aren't a ton of good options for analog sound cards anymore.
 
EVGA Nu Audio card PCI-E 1X has RCA and SPDIF outputs. Hard to find these days but works great (win 10) for analogue and digital out. Not cheap to get these days but worth it if you need it. Still quite a few on EBay.
 
Win11 is manageable but 24H2 is tricky. It takes alot of setup to feel correct, and then it still never feels 100%.
 
I've done a lot of stress testing there, it's not that. Definitely seems to be USB and/or sound card related. Win 11 I never had a problem with before, I was running 24H2 on my old system and it was fine.
 
I hear ya but in my testing, 24H2 does just that - it runs solid but the slightest thing messes it up and introduces bad latency. Big thread on techpowerup regarding it as well. You may be on to the problem though with that usb issue.
 
Yeah I don't doubt that Win 11 has plenty of issues, for sure.

I haven't tried it yet, but the latest REFramework mod for MHWilds says it reduces stutter events related to USB. So that might also help, but it seems to be fine now that I just removed the USB sound card entirely from use. It was also having issues in other games so it's not just MH Wilds (though that was the worst offender for sure).
 
Try removing or disabling (if you can in bios) the wifi card.
Most of these boards that have wifi on them improve dramatically when you remove their cheap m.2 wifi card
 
I ended up installing the Sound Blaster Z, which seems to work fine. Although, this motherboard design is terrible in that if you have the bottom extra PCI-E power connected plugged in, it basically blocks the bottom PCI-E slot unless your card is just a bare PCB. I had to unplug it to install the card, but it seems I don't need it plugged in in the first place, so all seems good now.
 
Unfortunately this problem seems to be back intermittently. It seems to maybe be related to playing after I resume from sleep, because then once I do a full restart it seems to go away for awhile. Not completely sure, though.
 
My 7800X3D does wonky crap after resuming from sleep as well. Sometimes it will boot up normal then resume sleep after 30 seconds even while I'm actively using / opening programs. It almost always drops USB connections that are managed by third party software. I've given up on using iCue because I have to restart it 10 times after sleep to get it to detect my keyboard again.
 
