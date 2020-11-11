Stuttering and Poor Frame Times in Games | RTX 2080 & i7 9700k Build

I am not sure if this is the best place to post this but here we go.
I built my computer a while ago (year and half ago) for the first time and I have noticed some stuttering in my games, some worse than others. I was hoping I could get some help in identifying if this is normal and if not, how to fix it.
I have included some examples of the frame times to see if what I am experiencing is normal or not. If you want more examples let me know and I can get the frame times for those games as well. I played Don't Starve, Black Ops 3 Zombies, and Modern warfare (new one of course). With Modern warfare the frame spikes correspond with me spawning in. Black Ops 3 is particularly bad to the point where I feel like it might be the games issue. Don't Starve seems to showcase what I'm experiencing the most. (Side note, the spikes in the beginning is the game loading)
Here is my User Benchmark, for some reason it was having a hard time running my GPU but it runs on other benchmarks. I have a rtx 2080 gaming x trio from msi. https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/35211423
If there is anything else you want that may help in figuring out if there is an issue and how to fix it please let me know
Thank you for taking the time to read this!
Black Ops 3 Zombies:
Don't Starve:
Modern Warfare Multiplayer (New):
I built my computer a while ago (year and half ago) for the first time and I have noticed some stuttering in my games, some worse than others. I was hoping I could get some help in identifying if this is normal and if not, how to fix it.
I have included some examples of the frame times to see if what I am experiencing is normal or not. If you want more examples let me know and I can get the frame times for those games as well. I played Don't Starve, Black Ops 3 Zombies, and Modern warfare (new one of course). With Modern warfare the frame spikes correspond with me spawning in. Black Ops 3 is particularly bad to the point where I feel like it might be the games issue. Don't Starve seems to showcase what I'm experiencing the most. (Side note, the spikes in the beginning is the game loading)
Here is my User Benchmark, for some reason it was having a hard time running my GPU but it runs on other benchmarks. I have a rtx 2080 gaming x trio from msi. https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/35211423
If there is anything else you want that may help in figuring out if there is an issue and how to fix it please let me know
Thank you for taking the time to read this!
Black Ops 3 Zombies:
Don't Starve:
Modern Warfare Multiplayer (New):