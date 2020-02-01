Stupip question of the day

First, its OK to make fun of me, as long as you can answer my stupid question...



so, I have my router hooked up to an 8 port switch, but now I find myself 1 port short...so that being said, since I have 4 ports on the back of the router and I'm only using 1 to feed the switch, can I still use the others ?

FWIW, I do have a 24 port switch I could use but i prefer the 8 port because its quiet...both are Dell Power connect switches but the 24 has an annoying fan and the 8 does not...