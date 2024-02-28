Stupid thing with AMD card on GTA V

Posted this on steam with no responses, so Im hoping you fellow nerds can help me.

Working on a system running GTA 5 on an AMD RX 580. Its displaying this weird effect that I cant duplicate on my systems with NVIDIA cards.

Certain items mostly with vertical lines display a "checkering effect" no matter what settings I change. Anyone else exp this and or know a soultion? Screenshots display it best:

1709152258718.png

1709152279419.png

1709152303696.png

1709152428166.png


Thanks everyone.
 
That is dithering, an artifact of the deferred rendering process used in GTA5 that is especially visible on distant objects. MSAA should smooth it out, but it's interesting that you're not seeing it on your NVIDIA card. I haven't played GTA5 in years.
 
Armenius said:
That is dithering, an artifact of the deferred rendering process used in GTA5 that is especially visible on distant objects. MSAA should smooth it out, but it's interesting that you're not seeing it on your NVIDIA card. I haven't played GTA5 in years.
Thank you, that looks right, helps me research!

pendragon1 said:
yup^^^
how low are the settings?
2x MSAA, TXAA is not available which is what I use on my nvidia setups.

Lets see what else..

Pop density: 4
Pop variety: 4
Distance Scaling: 10
Shader quality: High
Shadow quality: High
Reflection MSAA: Off
Water quality: High
Particles Quality: Very High
Grass Quality: High
Soft Shadows: Softer
Post FX: High
Aniscopic Filtering: 16x
Ambient Occlusion: High
Tessellation: Very High
Long shadows: On
High Resolution Shadows: Off
Hide Detail Streaming while flying: On
Extended Distance Scaling: 0
Extender Shadow Distance: 10

These seem to be about the best settings to maintain 75 fps (monitor refresh rate) for smooth play.

learners permit said:
Clear GTA5 shader cache. Could try that as it seems easy enough to do quickly.
Thank you, tried that, couldnt hurt, natta.

ZodaEX said:
Turn mipmap quality up to high quality in the Catalyst Control Center.
Sounds like a good idea but I cant find that setting in the new AMD software that replaced CCC.

Thanks everyone.
 
try fiddling with the post fx and ao
 
Oh. I think mipmap is Nvidia terminology. I believe AMD calls it texture quality.
 
