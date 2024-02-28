Stupid thing with AMD card on GTA V

hardware_failure
Posted this on steam with no responses, so Im hoping you fellow nerds can help me.
Working on a system running GTA 5 on an AMD RX 580. Its displaying this weird effect that I cant duplicate on my systems with NVIDIA cards.
Certain items mostly with vertical lines display a "checkering effect" no matter what settings I change. Anyone else exp this and or know a soultion? Screenshots display it best:
Thanks everyone.
