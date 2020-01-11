Stupid idea, questions before I cut holes in my house.

Shit, I typed up a huge thread here, lost it, and now I"m going to paraphrase. I only listen to music in stereo btw! I have a really nice set of DIY 3.5' towers next to my bed. Insignia BS21jd102 whatever coax drivers in a sealed box, removed reflex port, and added in a set of 10" woofers, crossed from the amplifier level. Driving the coax's at around 45w, and the 10's at 65w. I recently messed around with adding an AB/D 3 channel amp to add transducers to the box-spring. This is a lot of fun but I'm only using the D channel - this helps me not piss my neighbors off when listening to music late at night after work. I found a really nice set of personally refurbed 3 way's from a nice PSB alpha "floorshelf" setup. I have 2 channels of A/B left to drive, and I don't like leaving these channels empty, as I believe it's bad for the amp topology... I have NO other place to put speakers currently, as I have 4 sets in 3 rooms :/ So, were to mount these new 3 ways in the empty ceiling bulkhead, with appropriate boxes. I lay on my back to listen to music. I'm thinking a box in the ceiling, a few inches beyond the cones of the towers, with the appropriate delay set to a few ms. I get a *very* 3D soundstage currently - so I'd like to avoid adding speakers aimed at me, as they'd be firing towards the soundwave of the towers, and I know I"ll get too many room modes - unless I wire them 180' out of phase I suppose. I'm hoping the 90' rotation from ceiling boxes might extend my perception of 3D sound - from back listening - , without introducing too much interference. The install would be very easy with the current bulkhead. So like, as I barely know what I'm doing after even 10 years building speakers and amps... Is this a stupid idea before I open up drywall?