Stupid but can you run two different media servers (Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin) on one prebuilt NAS easily ?

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,069
Will most likely both be the same media server. So 2 Plex servers, 2 Emby servers, or 2 Jellyfin servers.
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,085
ng4ever said:

Synology DiskStation DS418 4-Bay NAS​

Click to expand...
In the quick searches I did, I don't think you'd have a problem of installing two or more different versions of media servers (depending on how they need their media to be), but installing 2x of the same is probably not going to work. Kinda like trying to run office 2x on a computer--it just won't.
 
N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,069
SamirD said:
In the quick searches I did, I don't think you'd have a problem of installing two or more different versions of media servers (depending on how they need their media to be), but installing 2x of the same is probably not going to work. Kinda like trying to run office 2x on a computer--it just won't.
Click to expand...

Ok thank you. That sucks.

Trying to separate media for 2 different people.

Does that mean I need to buy two NAS then ?
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,085
ng4ever said:
Ok thank you. That sucks.

Trying to separate media for 2 different people.

Does that mean I need to buy two NAS then ?
Click to expand...
I'm sure you should be able to manage this with logins on the device/media server, no?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top