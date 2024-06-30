Stuck on VGA light issue, won't post - x670e system

Asus x670e-A

7700X

16 GB RAM

RTX 3080



Today, when waking my PC from sleep as normal, the screen stayed black and the case fans were a little worked up, like when rebooting the system. I thought it might be rebooting, but it just stayed like that. So I rebooted, and then it didn't seem to move past the memory training stage. I opened the case and saw the white VGA light.



I tried removing the battery, power cable, and holding the power button, then restarting. The issue persisted.



I had upgraded the BIOS to the latest version a day before, so I thought that could be causing the problem. I downgraded the BIOS using Flashback and tried again, but the issue persisted.



I tried removing the GPU and connecting my monitor to the onboard graphics port, using a different cable, then powering up. The issue persisted.



I tried removing everything but the CPU and soundcard, and powering up. Got the orange DRAM light.



Then I tried with only one RAM stick installed, and I got the white VGA light again.





Any tips on what could be the issue, and what should I try next?