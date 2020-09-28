Struggles getting 8 sticks of ram to work together.

Processor: 3960x

Motherboard: Asus Prime TRX40-PRO - Running the latest bios 1011 I think it is.

Memory: (QVL Listed) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 AMD Optimized Memory or cmw32gx4m2z3200c16



When I boot in various configurations I'll get a C5 error. I spent hours last night swapping memory around over and over unable to get them to all to work at the same time. I tapped out for the night with 7 of the 8 working but need to get back at it tonight.



Is there a better way of doing this?