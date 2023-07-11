STRIX X670E-E will not power up without power cycling the power supply

Digital Viper-X-
I have an Asus STRIX x670E-E board that refuses to power up after shutdown, without a full power cycle on the power supply. I was thinking it had to be the board or power supply.
Power supply: Corsair RM1000x(recent 2021 model).
CPU: 7900x
- Already eliminated case / power switch by disconnecting and using the power button on the board itself
- Power cycling the power supply (switch off -> on) will allow the power button to work properly
- Started happening recently, had been working fine for months