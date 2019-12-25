Stripped and Stuck AM4 Screws on XMAS

1 brand new Asus X570 motherboard, one with extremely over tightened AM4 Clasp screws. In fact,screws Won't budge,now are pretty stripped. The messed up one is a Asus X570 TuF Gaming Plus WiFi . One HSF clasp on it,unscrewed easy as pie. Top clasp will not budge,no matter what,both using a Phillips head screwdriver ,They come Recessed in the black plastic AM4 clasp. Does anyone know how to get them out. Pliers obviously won't work as they are recessed.... Now,another question: These and two 2x16gb 3200,TridentZ neo kits, was sold to me ,all full retail price,*NIB* last Friday at Canada Computes in Ottawa. When I got it all home the mobo had zero stickers or seals,on the box or on the anti static bag,both were opened. In fact the anti static bag looked really crumpled and the manual a little creased. Is any of this normal for a NIB Motherboard ? Have not bought a mobo nib since 2004. My sig PCs were built at a local shop. Thanks for your time and Merry Christmas