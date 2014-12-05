Street Fighter V (Exclusive to PS4 and PC!)

Are they using the same engine in 5? Doesn't look very impressive if its supposed to be "next gen"
 
I couldn't be happier. While the netplay was wonky at first (it's now pretty good), SF4 on the PC is terrific. SF vs. Tekken, too.
I'm confident this will be another big win.

Granted, we haven't seen all that much of it yet, but it looks awfully similar to SF4 so far. Usually when Capcom creates a new numbered SF game there is a bigger graphical change. Just look at SF, to SF2, to Alpha, to 3, and then to 4.
 
later iterations: Ultra/Super Street Fighter V, will probably hit XboxOne eventually.
 
how did xbox miss out on this one? I was sold on getting an xbox one over a PS4 this month and now this news. My gaming rig is getting long in the tooth and the tower is fairly large where I don't want it near my TV cabinet that stores my consoles.
 
Capcom started running those weird Hadoken cabs videos with the PS4 logo about a year ago, so something tells me this has been in the works for a little while.
 
I think it will hit the xbox one eventually. It doesn't bother me, I'm a crotchety old man when it comes to street fighter now, the newer ones don't impress me like the original. But I do find these screenshots impressive.
 
This is a great sign. Capcom seems to be one of the first Japanese publishers to have "come over" to making the PC a premier platform. Konami has done a decent job too (though I'd love to see a Metal Gear Solid HD Collection - MGS Integral, MGS2 Substance, MGS3 Subsistance, Peace Walker HD, and most of all MGS4 "Enhanced Version Title" come to PC!), Square Enix has a rough transition at times but they're making it (I still want Japanese audio for Final Fantasy IV on PC!), and Sega has done very well with Valkyria Chronicles etc...

I hope to see more Japanese devs/publishers reject console exclusivity and embrace the PC - its easier and less costly to develop, publish, and distribute after all, and this is a great sign.
 
Good. This was a megaton learning that it would be on PS4 and not Xbone.
 
If you're smart, you won't touch this until the 3rd or 4th edition of it. Super Street Fighter V: Ultimate Arcade Edition
 
lilbabycat said:
If you're smart, you won't touch this until the 3rd or 4th edition of it. Super Street Fighter V: Ultimate Arcade Edition
Click to expand...
Hopefully this is the end of that update cycle. From the last few updates of SFIV, it seems that Capcom has finally gotten it that we now have the technology to simply update one title for a reasonable price when necessary, expansion pack DLC style.
 
Just got into Ultra SFIV after being disappointed with all the other iterations. It's fun so far, even if SFIII:3rd Strike was still the last truly great SF :-/

Kinda how the last truly great "vs" game was MvC2. God did 3 suck...
 
For all the hate Capcom gets it's still better than the yearly releases of CoD/AC series IMHO. And much cheaper since they are usually $40 new.

SF4 - February 17, 2009
SSF4 - April 27, 2010
SSF4: AE - June 28, 2011
USF4 - June 3, 2014
 
I grew up with the games being full-on $60 releases so I have absolutely no problems with their current structure of relatively affordable patches over the course of 5 years. The only $60 version of SF4 was the original. Super was $39 and the subsequent updates were only $15-20 each on day 1.

While you can most certainly wait for the "final" version to come out and save a couple bucks, this isn't COD. Catching up to players who have played the older versions several games in = online suicide. With Street Fighter you're either in early, or you might as well just forego playing anyone who has played longer than you. That's especially the case online.

The same will apply to Tekken 7, which will also be coming to PC. That one might actually be worse. At this point, picking up Tekken is borderline futile unless you go with a very streamlined character like Paul. Just learning how to defend the millions of attacks alone is something that requires insane time and memorization. It's why almost all of the multi-game pro gamers ditched serious Tekken. Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
cant play it on my xbox thats connected to one of my pc monitors then I'll just play it on pc after it goes on steam sale.
 
bloodypulp said:
later iterations: Ultra/Super Street Fighter V, will probably hit XboxOne eventually.
Click to expand...
Exactly what I was thinking. The rebalanced version with 2-4 more characters will come out on all platforms in three months.

Kinsaras said:
For all the hate Capcom gets it's still better than the yearly releases of CoD/AC series IMHO. And much cheaper since they are usually $40 new.

SF4 - February 17, 2009
SSF4 - April 27, 2010
SSF4: AE - June 28, 2011
USF4 - June 3, 2014
Click to expand...
It's nice that they give us a slight break, but it's also a real disservice that they invalidated DLC purchased on earlier versions. As somebody else pointed out the whole chain should be DLC-able off of the base game.

The one that really annoyed me was MvC3,
Released in February with on-disc DLC characters.
Ultimate announced in July
Ultimate released in November
 
I don't always like the word exclusive, but when I do it's used in conjunction with PC.
 
Domingo said:
I grew up with the games being full-on $60 releases so I have absolutely no problems with their current structure of relatively affordable patches over the course of 5 years. The only $60 version of SF4 was the original. Super was $39 and the subsequent updates were only $15-20 each on day 1.

While you can most certainly wait for the "final" version to come out and save a couple bucks, this isn't COD. Catching up to players who have played the older versions several games in = online suicide. With Street Fighter you're either in early, or you might as well just forego playing anyone who has played longer than you. That's especially the case online.

The same will apply to Tekken 7, which will also be coming to PC. That one might actually be worse. At this point, picking up Tekken is borderline futile unless you go with a very streamlined character like Paul. Just learning how to defend the millions of attacks alone is something that requires insane time and memorization. It's why almost all of the multi-game pro gamers ditched serious Tekken. Ain't nobody got time for that.
Click to expand...
This. Even a week after Ultra SFIV was playable long time Ken/Ryu's were getting smoked by Hugo's
 
I'll be playing it on the Japanese console because that's what all tournaments and all the good players will be using. For all of SF IV the PC community competition was worse than the AI, but then again it's always been console/arcade based. Just like releasing Madden on PC isn't going to change the PS roots where the skill is.

Just as with every generation!

Biggest question... arcade board? Price? Under 5k I'm in!
 
Megalith said:
Please, please stop this anime bullshit.
Click to expand...
What are you talking about? Did you miss all the other games since SFII, and how the characters look almost the same as they have for the last 25 years? Did you also miss that this is coming from a Japanese developer? Go back to your hole.
 
How is pc worse than ps4? I would think everyone is using some sort of controller..
 
lol i never noticed anything different between all the releases graphic wise since the original street fighter 4 came out. Maybe something will change with part 5. Never know.
 
Though I dont have a new console yet, I assume Sony got this deal to match Microsoft for the XB1's (timed) exclusive of Rise of the Tomb Raider.
 
Pivo504 said:
How is pc worse than ps4? I would think everyone is using some sort of controller..
Click to expand...
The best/better players tend to stick to the console versions of these games. If you are reasonably good you'll likely grow bored of the PC players online. If you are only going to play local or solo I would save money and get the PC version.
 
I'm glad Capcom decided to bring this on PC as well, kinda sucks about not being on Xbox One, not that I cared anyway.
 
