Street Fighter V (Exclusive to PS4 and PC!)

I grew up with the games being full-on $60 releases so I have absolutely no problems with their current structure of relatively affordable patches over the course of 5 years. The only $60 version of SF4 was the original. Super was $39 and the subsequent updates were only $15-20 each on day 1.



While you can most certainly wait for the "final" version to come out and save a couple bucks, this isn't COD. Catching up to players who have played the older versions several games in = online suicide. With Street Fighter you're either in early, or you might as well just forego playing anyone who has played longer than you. That's especially the case online.



The same will apply to Tekken 7, which will also be coming to PC. That one might actually be worse. At this point, picking up Tekken is borderline futile unless you go with a very streamlined character like Paul. Just learning how to defend the millions of attacks alone is something that requires insane time and memorization. It's why almost all of the multi-game pro gamers ditched serious Tekken. Ain't nobody got time for that.