Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Shutting down even standalone.

Hope no one here bought an arcade cabinet of this game it's dead on April 1. Unplayable without the servers running apparently. Who would have thought that arcade machines now require an always online connection.
There will be no final Type Arcade patch to leave the game playable in perpetuity. Fans of SF5 are invited, instead, to play the console version.