Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Shutting down even standalone.

Street Fighter 5 is the black sheep of the Street Fighter universe on so many levels. This just piles on a little more. Even the people who liked it (and didn't/don't like SF6) still couldn't wait to move on from it ASAP.
 
Damn, that's bullshit, so much for owning the game....
I wonder if the hardware is the same so you can just swap the media for SF6?
 
would be a board swap at min. or whatever its running on. cab, monitor and controls would probably swap fine. then youd have to cross your fingers its not online only too...
 
Pretty much, wasn't sure if they just moved to general HW you can just changed the media now till you needed beefy'er HW for better graphic games.
Worked in an arcade 96-00 and the manager did the conversions for a few stores around the area. IIRC Capcom CPS systems were moving to optical media, the same with Sega. Neo-Geo just swap out the carts.

Edit: they use the same HW, 4th gen i5.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taito_Type_X#Taito_Type_X4
 
ah, i see. might need a gpu upgrade, then its probably just a drive swap.
 
And my partner literally just texted me a pic of a Street Fighter II Arcade cabinet, at a laundromat she is using right now. And I didn't talk to her about this SFV issue, at all!

**facepalm**
 
