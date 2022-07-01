streamline the code's inner workings by the kernel

Shaharhada said: What is the meaning of the expression streamline the code's inner workings ? Click to expand...

To me it means that drivers help make the code for user applications more efficient and clear.For example, a developer writing a text processing application needs to be able to write some code to print documents, right?. The developer will use the printer driver to call the 'print' function which will take care of the actual printing. So the driver sits between a developer writing user applications and the actual hardware. The person isn't obligated to know what printer it is, how it works, etc. They use this abstraction called a driver.