streamline the code's inner workings by the kernel

Shaharhada
n00b
- Joined
- May 23, 2021
- Messages
- 11
Hello, I am not speaking English and I need to userstand the expression streamline the code's inner working:
"Device drivers help close the gap between user applications and hardware, as well as streamline the code's inner workings."
From the site:
https://www.techtarget.com/searchdatacenter/definition/kernel after the title "Device drivers"
What is the meaning of the expression streamline the code's inner workings?
