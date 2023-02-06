Streaming PC Games from PC to TV in a distant room.

M

Mizzer

Here's my issue: I have a beefy PC Gaming Rig. But I'd like to play PC games from the comfort of my couch and on my 65" LG OLED with XBOX controller support.

Nvidia is axing Game Stream on the Shield so that shot down my intended route.

I'm thinking something like a SFF PC with Moonlight or something like it but I'm not sure what specs I need for 4K, up to 120hz, and HDR (my tv will do all of that). I have access to network hard wiring.

Looking for tips, tricks, or even a web page source for more info.

Thanks!

PS: I have an Xbox X and ROKU Ultra connected to the tv already... if that helps.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Screen share with Miracast? It's built into LG televisions and Windows. Press the Windows+P keys on your keyboard and select wireless device from the menu that appears. Look for your TV in that list.

How distant is the room? The wireless range for the Xbox controller is 19-28 feet depending on environment. You can't connect the controller to the TV, as far as I know, so you'd need it connected to the PC.

I can't imagine the specs need to stream to your TV using a SFF PC would be that high. You could probably do it with a decent CPU + iGPU. Could probably even make a streaming box out of a Raspberry Pi.
 
magnetik

magnetik

I'd check to see if your oled has any updates. I could have swore I just got an update recently that added gamestream through the gf now app.

https://www.pcgamer.com/lg-tvs-can-now-stream-games-through-the-nvidia-geforce-now-app/
 
