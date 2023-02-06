Streaming PC Games from PC to TV in a distant room.

Here's my issue: I have a beefy PC Gaming Rig. But I'd like to play PC games from the comfort of my couch and on my 65" LG OLED with XBOX controller support.



Nvidia is axing Game Stream on the Shield so that shot down my intended route.



I'm thinking something like a SFF PC with Moonlight or something like it but I'm not sure what specs I need for 4K, up to 120hz, and HDR (my tv will do all of that). I have access to network hard wiring.



Looking for tips, tricks, or even a web page source for more info.



Thanks!



PS: I have an Xbox X and ROKU Ultra connected to the tv already... if that helps.