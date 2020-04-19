Streaming on NVLINK 2080TIs with OBS 64bit = Bad Performance

JMCB
I've had nothing but trouble getting my stream setup to be jitter free. I want to play at 4K and am willing to have the output be a lower resolution if it means better performance. At first I thought it was the framerates, since I have 120hz 4k monitor, but even lowering it to 60hz does nothing and still shows jitter. Here are my settings:
Video Base: 4k
Output scaled: 720p
Downscale Filter: Billnear
Common FPS value: 60
Video Bitrate: 6000 kbps (tried also lowering from 1800 to 6000, nothing seems to help)
Encoder: Hardware (NVENC)
Audio Bitrate: 128
Anyone able to help? Should I just disable SLI and use one card to stream? I do play games that take advantage of SLI (Star Wars Battlefront 2).
