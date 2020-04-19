Streaming on NVLINK 2080TIs with OBS 64bit = Bad Performance

I've had nothing but trouble getting my stream setup to be jitter free. I want to play at 4K and am willing to have the output be a lower resolution if it means better performance. At first I thought it was the framerates, since I have 120hz 4k monitor, but even lowering it to 60hz does nothing and still shows jitter. Here are my settings:



Video Base: 4k

Output scaled: 720p

Downscale Filter: Billnear

Common FPS value: 60

Video Bitrate: 6000 kbps (tried also lowering from 1800 to 6000, nothing seems to help)

Encoder: Hardware (NVENC)

Audio Bitrate: 128



Anyone able to help? Should I just disable SLI and use one card to stream? I do play games that take advantage of SLI (Star Wars Battlefront 2).