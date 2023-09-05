Strategy Guides for Games Future Press

They still make these things in printed format they got them for Elden Ring and the alot of the older Prima Guides were Black and White then they went color then they just went digital.
I've been picking up old Prima guides not for single player game for MMORPGs since there is alot to take in and stuff that you would never figure out or even if you had the time to figure it out.

t 61MDkhe19uL.jpg
 
I remember having Prima guides for a few games I loved - Roller Coaster Tycoon is primarily the one I remember having. Had a couple others, but not many - I only bought them because I was super into the game or whatever.
 
