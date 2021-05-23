Strange problem R9 390 Sapphire

Hello, I have a strange problem with an R9 390 Sapphire, it has the infamous black screen problem but only when i'm logging in windows after putting in the password.

I've tried the gpu without the drivers and in safe mode and it works normally, what can it be? (I can try to take some measurements on the card and I have access to a friend's soldering and hot air station) Thank you



Edit: here are some photos of the card