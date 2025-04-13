Strange issues with my dell p1130

Hi all,



There seems to be some fan of old sony trinitron over here.



I have this dell p1130 for some time. I get it from an old engineer that refuse to trash it and stored it for years. When i get it, the thing have the g2 drift bug but was in perfect cosmetic state and low hour (7k).

I first tried to make a windas adjustment but get a few issue, i didn't knew how the software was working. It's a tricky software and i got some crash. After finally understand how it works, i get this strange issue. During calibration, impossible to go beyond 80 nits when the calibration step asked for more. It's like the ABL quick in or something.



I put the monitor in storage and then i tried a complete recap. I recap everything except the two smd caps in the processor's daughter board (too hard to access).

After that the monitor power up fine but it was blurry, i had to adjust focus.



I then did a full windas calibration with a probe. It went smoothly but two thing were strange.

First, during the convergence step, some parameters were doing nothing. I could move the slider but nothing happend on screen. A few other settings were working and i adjust the convergence as i could. It's not perfect but it's "ok".

Second, at the first steps of 9300k calibration, the abl thing quick in again and i couldn't reach the brightness it asked, it was stuck to 80 nits. During later step at 6500k and 5000k it was perfectly fine, i could move the sliders to get high nits without issue.



I completed the windas adjustment. After that I must say the image quality is amazing.



But... When i open the OSD, there is parameter that don't do anything. The four convergence parameter in well... convergence and rotation in geometry. I can adjust from 0 to 100 and nothing happens on screen.



I have to fire up windas again because i didn't adjust the V linearity well, so i can list the parameter that do nothing. Maybe someone have an idea on this issue ?



It sound very strange to me, i think everything is processor controlled so why some parameters are working and some don't ? Maybe i fuck up something with windas during my first attempt ?