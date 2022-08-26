Strange issue with pc

System:
Amd Ryzen 3600
Ddr - 2400 16gb
5700xt
Auros b550
Windows 10

Keyboard/mouse/monitor does not work. Light on the side of the gpu on but the fan will not spin. All the fans work in the pc but go to full speed after I turn the pc on (fans would slow down and then go to full speed when everything was working).

A few weeks ago I woke up one morning and noticed that the monitor had a blank screen with the pc on. Shut it off and turned it on and started getting these issues.

Tried both pci express slots, reseated the ram, cleared cmos, tried all the different ports on the mobo, changed the hard drive, unplugged the 24 pin and 8pin cpu power cords and plugged it back in, changed the gpu psu cables...

Anyone know the issue could be?

Thanks
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

try a different psu.
then maybe pull the cpu, power it up for a few second and turn it off. put the cpu back in while putting extra pressure in the center and lock it in place. clean it, paste it, heat sink it and try again with only one stick of ram too.
 
