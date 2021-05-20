Strange how Win reports vram usage and amount these days? Or has it always been this way

yea i guess the cards vram is just the shared system or gpu memory....Only reason i was checking cause AB seems to think my cards is using 13GB of Vram which is impossible right?
 
NattyKathy said:
That looks like what's reported when HBC is enabled on Vega cards...
could be right.....i just checked
I have done like a dozen driver updates with zero cleaning of any kind. I dont remember turning it on.....I guess it throws in system memory into the vram amount some how? ANother good question is how or why itsusing up so much vram to begin with....i guess a bit of driver memory leak? earlier today and in the past it was maxing out under 8GB
 
