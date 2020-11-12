Strange distribution of nVidia 3000's series

in denmark - we have both 3070 and 3090's in stock

but no 3080.. at all - but more than 100 3090 in stock now - so this could be due to supply / demand.. - but i get the feeling that nVidia on purpose created a artificial shortage of 3080's to better be able to sell the 3090 with way more profit pr. unit.

and the 3070 only have 8gb - which imho just dosen't cut it - so to recap - i want a new card and nVidia have been dangling the 3090's and 3070's in front of my face for the last 14 days.. gotta stay strong.

now, of course i am just being paranoid, right?
 
No, you're not. 3080 was a paper launch. They found out too late what AMD had and rushed out the cards.
Don't buy 3080. It was DOA.
Wait for the refresh.
 
