Strange Authy behavior - generates invalid codes when offline

I used Authy on PC and Android phone. I used Authy from Android phone to generate working codes even when the phone was fully offline. I used to be able to do the same with Authy on PC, but then it suddenly began generating non-working codes if PC was offline or firewall prevented Authy from connecting to Authy servers.



I updated both Android and PC version, fully wiped Authy cookies (and other traces) from PC and re-registered it on both devices. Android version of Authy continued to generate valid codes even when offline, but PC version of Authy continued to generate invalid codes when there was no internet connection. I tried changing online backup password, disable backups, then re-enable them, but that had no effect.



Any idea why? Could someone with PC version of Authy see if it generates valid keys when Authy on PC is prevented from using the internet via firewall?