Strange audio issue on a monitor.

So, I have this monitor sitting around. It's a Samsung c27f591. I had a guy ask me if I had a monitor with speakers, because he'd like to buy one. So, this one was sitting around doing nothing, and I thought it would be good for him.



I went to test the audio, and the screen keeps turning on and off when playing audio through it. I tried it with HDMI and Displayport. Tried it on multiple systems. When there's no audio playing, it's fine. When the audio starts, it powers itself on and off repeatedly.



I've been trying to troubleshoot this, and any input would be appreciated.