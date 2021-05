I picked this up right when it came out, and for $15 I'm not disappointed, I've got about 7 hours logged into the game so far.



There is very little game right now, but there is a lot of potential if they stick with it. Your only need is to find food, which really isn't difficult. You'll also need to find a bucket to create fresh water, which may require some hunting, but shouldn't be too difficult to come across (I've found 4). Eventually you'll need to leave your island to either find more food, or find wood for fires, but that's really it. There are shipwrecks and things you can scavenge for better equipment, or to make a motor for your raft, but none of that is necessary to survive. Past that, there's nothing else to do. You can't win, you can't be rescued.



If the team continues to expand the game though, I could see a ton of fun to be had. I'd love to see extreme weather that actually poses potential danger and can cause damage to you or things you've built, or cause you to loose supplies. It would also be cool to see something like a scenario creator where you can set abundance of food, vegetation, predators, etc. and create a set of win conditions (survive so many days, find a certain island, craft a particular rescue device, etc) that can be shared with friends. Multiplayer would be excellent too, as is a planned feature.



On the bright side, the game as it exists is very functional and support from the developers has been quick. The very first build had some issues, and within a few days almost all of them had been fixed. The game is largely bug free. The only issue I can recall is that the player does not cast a shadow, only the item in their hands does. It's weird, but certainly doesn't affect gameplay. I've not had a single crash, glitch, or anything that negatively affected the game. That's good. That means the team can focus on bringing in new content instead of fixing an nonfunctional game.