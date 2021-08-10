Strand Craft V8 Jet Ski

Hallyday

Weaksauce
May 20, 2021
106
Here is a jet ski that looks partly like a small diesel speedboat with wooden bits rather than a Sea-Doo: https://www.autoevolution.com/news/...ryone-how-the-rich-do-jet-skiing-166865.html#

This thing might actually be safer than other jet ski's, due to the sheer 5 meter long size. Not sure on how good the ride is though in that sense, reminds me of Harley Davidson steering a bit with the back laid design. Still, pretty impressive stuff.
 
illaghee

Limp Gawd
Aug 17, 2016
446
that thing just looks gigantic.. no way that's nimble and maneuverable...

but hey it looks good i give them that... old school train lookn.
 
