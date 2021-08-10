Strand Craft V8 Jet Ski

Here is a jet ski that looks partly like a small diesel speedboat with wooden bits rather than a Sea-Doo: https://www.autoevolution.com/news/...ryone-how-the-rich-do-jet-skiing-166865.html#
This thing might actually be safer than other jet ski's, due to the sheer 5 meter long size. Not sure on how good the ride is though in that sense, reminds me of Harley Davidson steering a bit with the back laid design. Still, pretty impressive stuff.
This thing might actually be safer than other jet ski's, due to the sheer 5 meter long size. Not sure on how good the ride is though in that sense, reminds me of Harley Davidson steering a bit with the back laid design. Still, pretty impressive stuff.