Store 10 GB data for 7-8 years, SSD?

The data is only important if It is called for, and it most likely won't ever be. There are penalties to not having it available if called. These are Medical Records. It just needs to be reliably available for a call that may never come, or may come once to see one PDF out of 3000 or so.



No online. Just need reliable storage for let's say a decade.



No Online, No HDD is my feeling



So memory based, anybody have a feeling for SSD vs Flash?