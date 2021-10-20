Store 10 GB data for 7-8 years, SSD?

les_garten

les_garten

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
389
I have a client who needs to keep a Copy of about 10GB of data for like 7-10 years. This data may be never accessed or may be accessed just a few times in that span of time.

My solution to him is to get two 1 TB external SSDs and copy the files out to these two drives as identical copies. I'll also burn a Blu Ray.

These are PDF files

Any other suggestions? Good idea - Bad Idea?
 
F

Faintingcow

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2007
Messages
242
I have a HDD spinny boi that has 10.8 years of powered on time, an SSD will be fine if its not getting tons of usage, especially with 2 copies and a blu-ray
fwafsfasfsa.PNG
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,249
As said, why a 1TB external, waste of money.

Also, why not use a cloud storage as a 3rd option also? How important are these documents?

Get like 10x 16GB USB drives for the same price as external SSDs and store them in several places, if you want get the Kingston encrypted ones and just remember the password
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,447
les_garten said:
I have a client who needs to keep a Copy of about 10GB of data for like 7-10 years. This data may be never accessed or may be accessed just a few times in that span of time.

My solution to him is to get two 1 TB external SSDs and copy the files out to these two drives as identical copies. I'll also burn a Blu Ray.

These are PDF files

Any other suggestions? Good idea - Bad Idea?
Click to expand...
Cloud storage replicated copy like S3 AWS storage in Glacier?
 
les_garten

les_garten

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
389
The data is only important if It is called for, and it most likely won't ever be. There are penalties to not having it available if called. These are Medical Records. It just needs to be reliably available for a call that may never come, or may come once to see one PDF out of 3000 or so.

No online. Just need reliable storage for let's say a decade.

No Online, No HDD is my feeling

So memory based, anybody have a feeling for SSD vs Flash?
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,447
les_garten said:
The data is only important if It is called for, and it most likely won't ever be. There are penalties to not having it available if called. These are Medical Records. It just needs to be reliably available for a call that may never come, or may come once to see one PDF out of 3000 or so.

No online. Just need reliable storage for let's say a decade.

No Online, No HDD is my feeling

So memory based, anybody have a feeling for SSD vs Flash?
Click to expand...
Get something with Hardware level encryption like an Iron Key or something like it. SSD 100% of spinners
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,249
Is their any compiance around how this data is stored? Since it is medical records? Is it this persons records, or other people's records?
 
K

Keljian

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
1,386
Get two usb spinning drives, get two anti static bags, get two large enough zip lock bags, get two large desiccant sachets.

Put data on drives, put drives in anti static bags with desiccant sachets, put the lot in ziplock bags, make sure they are closed properly. Change (or refresh if you can be bothered) the desiccant every 2 years.
 
les_garten

les_garten

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
389
Keljian said:
Get two usb spinning drives, get two anti static bags, get two large enough zip lock bags, get two large desiccant sachets.

Put data on drives, put drives in anti static bags with desiccant sachets, put the lot in ziplock bags. Change (or refresh if you can be bothered) the desiccant every 2 years.
Click to expand...
Why mechanical Hard Drives vs SSD?
 
K

Keljian

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
1,386
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: travm
like this
les_garten

les_garten

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
389
Keljian said:
Because data on ssds is stored as electrical charge, data on mechanical drives is magnetic. Electrical charge held in transistors has leakage and needs to be periodically refreshed/turned on. On magnetic media that is not the case.

https://www.pcworld.com/article/427...ally-need-to-worry-about-ssd-reliability.html
Click to expand...

Interesting, didn't know that about Memory Chips. Not impressed by a Magnetic drive that is not run though either. How about hooking up a SSD for 24 hours every year for maintenance charge?
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,372
Absolutely, don't use thumb drives. You will lose your data. Same with an SSD.
For archival purposes get a cheap spinning disc. It will last forever.
I use archival grade dvd-rs as well.
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,867
When data cannot be lost over a long period of time, I would create at least 3 backups on different media and a 2nd copy.
BD disk, Hard drive and SSD, stored in a safe or cool damp free place, sealed with no air flow.
Also place a large moisture absorbing silica gel pad with them (or similar) and replace it every year. (they can be re-used by drying in an oven)
Use only high quality media and keep 2nd copies in a place well away, in case of fire, theft or a mistake.
Then you have the best chance of recovery without incurring more long term costs.
 
R

robijito123

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 2, 2021
Messages
160
Guys why not just use a bluray burner? Should be within even single layer of 25gb. Optical discs are way superior to any of 5he others for long term storage. Oh and discs are only a few bucks.
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,867
robijito123 said:
Guys why not just use a bluray burner? Should be within even single layer of 25gb. Optical discs are way superior to any of 5he others for long term storage. Oh and discs are only a few bucks.
Click to expand...
I saw a disc being eaten away by strange bacteria or something else.
I'd upload an image but as soon as I enable scripting now, I cant even make a post, the box to type in disappears!

Also some old BD discs had problems, they can age.

Hahaaar, I can still upload images even though I cant see where they are going :D
 

Attachments

  • 08280012.JPG
    08280012.JPG
    262.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 08280015.JPG
    08280015.JPG
    408 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Z

ZodaEX

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,083
Nenu said:
I saw a disc being eaten away by strange bacteria or something else.
I'd upload an image but as soon as I enable scripting now, I cant even make a post, the box to type in disappears!
Also some old BD discs had problems, they can age.

Hahaaar, I can still upload images even though I cant see where they are going :D
Click to expand...

That's an offbrand cd-r. Not a factory pressed disk bought from a reputable company. Big difference there.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
203
Burn 2 or 3 copies onto name brand, long-life CD-R's (not DVD if possible). Library of Congress research suggests that you'll get at least a couple decades.

If you want a little extra safety, put the data on a USB hard drive as well and mount it to spin up the drive every few months. I might even suggest investing in a second CD drive (can be outboard / USB) just in case one goes south over the years.

Store everything in a low humidity environment. Don't allow the CD-R's to touch plastic (or anything else) while stored, use a proper jewel case.

I would absolutely NOT use cloud storage. Who knows what providers will survive, or will retain the same storage product for 8 years?
 
Last edited:
R

robijito123

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 2, 2021
Messages
160
I think I still have a wheel of burned psx and Dreamcast cdrs that have survived 2 decades and blurays from 2005 but just my 2c.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
203
robijito123 said:
I think I still have a wheel of burned psx and Dreamcast cdrs that have survived 2 decades and blurays from 2005 but just my 2c.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I think I threw out some ancient (as in 25-year-old) CD-R backups. They were still raw-readable except that I no longer had the program that created them; so the data was gibberish.

Tape can last a long time as long as you store it properly, which is unlikely outside of an enterprise.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
203
les_garten said:
I'm definitely doing Blu Ray in addition to whatever else.
Click to expand...
TBH I think I'd go with a lower density medium if at all possible. The higher the density the more sensitive it is to degradation. Blu-Ray is better than no optical copy though.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nenu
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top