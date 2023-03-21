Storage Driver Missing During OS Install

HF is such a good resource and I'm so stuck that I'll stop lurking and post.

I'm hoping someone can just tell me I'm an idiot and give a fix :)
We recently purchased several HP towers

Model: TE02-0250xt​

Our process is always to wipe the drives and install VL copies of Windows. I wiped the drive and installed Windows, but it showed no drives. It gave me the "Load your own drivers" message.
Ok, this happens, but here's what I tried:

HP support site - Storage driver Package contains no drivers Win10 or 11 will recognize
Intel RST Download - Contains no drivers Win10 or 11 will recognize
Occasionally, I have seen a fix being to change from RAID/AHCI to SATA in bios - Option doesn't exist

This is a z690 MB, so it's not an out-of-date issue. Also, HP had some kind of driver on there to begin with, so it exists :)
I still have one of the PC's that is stock, so i'm wondering if I can steal the INF from there and install windows, but I'm hoping there is a more straightforward approach someone can recommend.
Thank in advance
 
i would start with a bios update and clearing, and then make sure its in full uefi mode(look for legacy or CSM and turn those off). the last z690 based asus board i used had an intel controller and did not need drivers fed to it.

bios from Jan 13: Download
edit; wait, thats for the 1000i... do you have the 1000i or 0000i version of that system?
edit2: got here and punchin your s/n, see what page it takes you too and if there is a bios update.
 
