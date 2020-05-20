Stop being ‘so busy’: The psychology behind why being lazy is actually good for your brain

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
A productivity mindset isn’t always healthy
"Hardly anything saps our productivity more than an anxious mind. Now more than ever, we need idleness and the calmness that it brings.
So stop being so busy and allow your brain to do nothing. Stop obsessing over the news. Forget about the value of your time. Detach yourself from the productivity mindset.
Wait for your mind to tell you what it needs, rather than what it craves. After a certain amount of time, you’ll find that your brain has slowed. Then, go take that walk. Watch some Netflix. Listen to some music. Soak in a warm bath.
It might just be one of the most productive things you’ll do today."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/19/sto...ing-lazy-is-actually-good-for-your-brain.html
