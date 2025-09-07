Lateralus
This is not a brand new game (was released last year) but I thought it was worthy of a thread as its reception has been very positive overall from audiences and critics alike, and it's currently on sale for the lowest price it's been.
"You are an offshore oil rig worker, fighting for your life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard."
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622910/Still_Wakes_the_Deep/
If you look around, you'll find that SWTD has some pretty strong John Carpenter's The Thing vibes...which, as a huge fan of the film, was a big draw for me. In fact, SWTD was played and recommended by our very own Mchart in the thread for The Thing: Remastered and I've been looking to pick it up ever since.
From what I can tell, it has gameplay similar to that of Amnesia or Outlast - meaning that it leans into somewhat linear exploration and environmental hazards more than direct PvE combat. Or, as I believe Dan likes to coin this style of game, "Run like a bitch simulator". But I really enjoy the occasional environment-driven creepfest, so paired with its influences from The Thing, this one was going to remain on my list of games to pick up.
Originally priced at $34.99, it's currently on sale for $11.89 which I'd say is a price worth jumping in at if you like this style of horror game.
