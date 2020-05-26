Still waiting for 10980XE after purchasing X299X mobo and RAM in October :(

My rig has a botched motherboard red lights and BSODs and freezes and crashes with a 4930k. For 3 years Ive been suffering and was excited to see the 10980XE Nov 25th launch. Back then I didn't know about paper launch. Screw Intel AMD pownz them but I still am excited about the 10980XE 4.8Ghz all core. My cousins husband works for Intel in Silicon Valley and he can get a nice discount for me, I figure 800 dollars as a guess. Once OCed like this on all cores it creams the 3950x in pretty much all benchmarks. Plus I run a DAW and Intel works better with that and latency then AMD. I have been waiting for 7 months and I heard of July 1st as ETA. sighs.... It will be bitter sweet tho, and I hope I get a good binned chip. Fingers Crossed. I will not upgrade for 10 years. I will stick with my 2080 @ 1440p all nVidia settings maxed out AA and what not and get my 120fps to match my TV with nvidia g-sync smooth as butter. Maybe in 4 years or so I will upgrade video card and I know things will be great. Hoping to keep this build for 10 years+