Ok, I'm still confused about AMD's naming system. I've been waiting for the latest desktop CPUs. I thought these were going to be the Ryzen 4000 series (following the 3000 series). Now I'm reading they are actually going to be the 5000 series. Was the 4000 series for laptops? Will the desktop CPU levels still be Ryzen 5, 7, and 9? Or will they be 7, 9, and 11?



And is it still the Zen 2 architecture, or is it now Zen 3?