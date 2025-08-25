Steve of Gamers Nexus takes on... ...Bloomberg?

Zarathustra[H]
So, apparently Bloomberg filed an illegitimate copyright strike against the Gamers Nexus exposé on GPU smuggling to China, presumably with some sort of intent of silencing them. (or so Steve suggests)
And Steve's not backing down.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUnRWh4xOCY
This reminds me a little bit of Kyle's refusal to back down regarding Infinium Labs 20 years ago.
