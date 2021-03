ashmelev75 said: After seeing DLC fest that EU4 has become I'd expect the same from this title. Click to expand...

If the big pieces of DLC for Stellaris change the game as much as the big DLC releases for EU4 do, on top of the continued incredible patch support I'm totally fine with that. Despite the mountain of DLC both EU4 and CK2 have you only need the big releases to keep up with the features and that is only if you really want them the moment they're released. Paradox has been great about putting their games and DLC on sale all the time. EU4 is two and a half years old and CK2 is four years old, yet Paradox is still supporting them both. I just hope the AI in Stellaris is less annoyingly stupid then it is in CK2 and especially EU4.