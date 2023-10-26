Steelseries Aerox 5 Mouse- Scroll Issue and What Replacement Mouse?

Dopamin3
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2009
- Messages
- 475
I have a Steelseries Aerox 5 wired mouse. It was purchased in November of 2022. The mouse was working fine up until the last few weeks, but now scrolling on it sucks. Going quickly up or down tends to not register at all, and on slower/normal scrolling it will not register about 1/4 of the time.
I submitted a ticket to Steelseries tonight so will post back about how the support is. I assume I'll get an RMA approved. From a quick Google it seems like this is a common issue such as 1 , 2. I also found a YouTube video which seems to show disassembling the mouse to fix it, but I don't really feel like going through the hassle to potentially fix if it's under the warranty still.
This is the first mouse I've had that's done this. Pretty sad when it just sits on my desk and was never transported.
I submitted a ticket to Steelseries tonight so will post back about how the support is. I assume I'll get an RMA approved. From a quick Google it seems like this is a common issue such as 1 , 2. I also found a YouTube video which seems to show disassembling the mouse to fix it, but I don't really feel like going through the hassle to potentially fix if it's under the warranty still.
This is the first mouse I've had that's done this. Pretty sad when it just sits on my desk and was never transported.
Feel free to read the spoiler above about my current issues, but ultimately I'm looking at replacing my Steelseries Aerox 5 wired mouse with something else. The main features I'm looking for are: lightweight, back/forward buttons on the side, and DPI switcher. Since this is for my desktop and I never disconnect the mouse, I was thinking of staying wired. I'm open to a wireless mouse if it's compelling enough.
I'm thinking the Glorious Model O V2? Thoughts on this mouse or other ones that would be a good fit for me?
edit: HyperX Pulsefire Haste perhaps?
Last edited: