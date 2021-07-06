Steelrising (developers of Greedfall)

Steelrising is an action RPG set in the grimy streets of 18th century Paris in the midst of the French Revolution...French developer Spiders has a reputation for ambitious RPGs that are a bit rough around the edges- think Greedfall, The Technomancer and Mars: War Logs, among others...it sounds like Steelrising is pushing further into action, with Spiders CEO Jehanne Rousseau writing that it has "a strong emphasis on fast-paced combat"



"If you have ever played a Souls-like, SteelRising will feel familiar to you"



release date: June 2022 on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam



Steelrising | Gameplay Trailer



