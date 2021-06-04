Steelcase Leap V1 feet glides????

I have a Steelcase Leap V1 chair. I need this chair to be on floor glides, not castors/wheels. I’ve talked to Steelcase and they’ve advised the Leap V1 did not have that option. The Leap V2 does. However I found a Retailer that was looking into it for me further and they contacted Steelcase and confirmed that the floor glides for the Leap V2 do indeed work on the Leap V1. This retailer had their technician try it and it worked but the Steelcase glides are 60mm and caused the chair cylinder to drag on the floor, which would eventually damage the cylinder and hardwood flooring.



Does anyone have any recommendations or experience coming across glides that work to make the Leap V1 stationary and not cause cylinder to be touching the floor? Needs to be taller obviously.