Steel Series Software

Anyone know the last version of the software Steel Sereies engine before it became a giant bloated SteelSeries GG crap?
I just use it for my SteelSeries Apex I only use it to customize the lighting and buttons so I don't need the other crap! I want to find the last version of the engine and then block it from the internet so it won't download the GG crap?
Thank You
