Steel Series mouse pads got a manufacturing downgrade

I bought a new large Steel Series mouse pad to replace my old one, and when I took it out of the box I immediately felt that it was lighter and thinner than my old one. So, I weighed them both in the box the new one came in.



The old mouse pad in the box weighs 326g. The new one weighs 282g, which is 44g less. The box itself weighs 68g. So, the old mouse pad is 258g, and the new one is 214g, which is 17% lighter.



It might not matter too much, but the new mouse pad can move a bit around on my wood desk surface, while the old one is firmly stationary. That could be due to the decreased thickness and weight of the new one. The new one also doesn't feel as soft to rest my arm on, which would be due to its decreased thickness.