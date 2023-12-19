Steam year in review 2023

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Mar 19, 2003
8,142
Post yours. For me Steam is irrelevant now. CS2 and World of Tanks is my son playing so you can clock about 300 sessions for me in the whole year.
Compare that to 3 full games completed on Ubi (Crew Motorsport, Ass Creed and Avatar) plus GR Breakpoint progress, 2 full games played on EA (Dead Space, Jedi Survivor), 1 full game on GOG (Phantom Liberty) and 2-3 full games on Blizzard (Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, COD MW3) plus countless games on Game Pass (Hi Fi Rush, Starfield, TMNT, Streets of Rage 4, Halo, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, Sniper Elite 5, Plague Tale 2 etc. etc.) and some on Epic (Alan Wake 2). Steam is really irrelevant for me now (maybe 10-15% of playtime as a platform and about less than 10% in terms of $ spend).
 

Been playing a lot of Borderlands lately since I'm in the B's on my backlog. I haven't played BL3 so I thought I would run through them all.
Been playing old games too because of that.

1703011275170.png
 
