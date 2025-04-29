[Steam] Wuthering Waves now F2P on Steam

CAD4466HK
Wuthering Waves is now F2P on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/
We're working to resolve Wuthering Waves' compatibility with STEAM DECK and will share updates in the community. Thanks for your understanding!
◆Introduction◆
Welcome aboard, roving voyager.
Upon the shores lay the silent embers of a world during the Ebb Tide.
Desolated by the Lament, the erstwhile creations and earthly beings are left static.
But they strike back, strong enough to penetrate the silence.
Humanity has risen anew from the ashes of the apocalypse.
And you, Rover, are poised for an adventure of Awakening.
Companions to meet, enemies to conquer, new powers to gain, hidden truths to unveil, and unseen spectacles to behold... A vast world of endless possibilities awaits. The choice rests in your hands. Be the answer, be the leader, and follow the sounds to arrive at a new future.
As Wuthering Waves echo endlessly, mankind set sail on a new journey.
Rise and embark on your odyssey, Rover.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRJ-oEymuNI
- Desolated by the Lament, civilization is born anew / Delve into an expansive world
- Strike fast and unleash your inner warrior / Engage in smooth & fast-paced combat
- Forte awakened, journey alongside your companions / Encounter Resonators
- Power of your foes at your command / Collect Echoes to aid you in battle
