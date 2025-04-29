  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] Wuthering Waves now F2P on Steam

CAD4466HK

Wuthering Waves is now F2P on Steam.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/


We're working to resolve Wuthering Waves' compatibility with STEAM DECK and will share updates in the community. Thanks for your understanding!



◆Introduction◆

Welcome aboard, roving voyager.

Upon the shores lay the silent embers of a world during the Ebb Tide.

Desolated by the Lament, the erstwhile creations and earthly beings are left static.

But they strike back, strong enough to penetrate the silence.

Humanity has risen anew from the ashes of the apocalypse.

And you, Rover, are poised for an adventure of Awakening.

Companions to meet, enemies to conquer, new powers to gain, hidden truths to unveil, and unseen spectacles to behold... A vast world of endless possibilities awaits. The choice rests in your hands. Be the answer, be the leader, and follow the sounds to arrive at a new future.

As Wuthering Waves echo endlessly, mankind set sail on a new journey.

Rise and embark on your odyssey, Rover.

  • Desolated by the Lament, civilization is born anew / Delve into an expansive world
Embrace high degrees of freedom in immersive overworld explorations. Utilize flight, grapple and wall dash to travel great distances and overcome obstacles with little strain for stamina consumed.

  • Strike fast and unleash your inner warrior / Engage in smooth & fast-paced combat
Avail against enemy attacks in smooth and fast-paced combat. Apply easy controls of Dodge, Counterattack, Echo Skill, and unique QTE mechanisms that allow the fullest possibility of battle experience.

  • Forte awakened, journey alongside your companions / Encounter Resonators
Compose a harmonious battle concerto with Resonators of different abilities. Their unique Fortes revealing distinctive personalities will be your strong assets for the journey ahead.

  • Power of your foes at your command / Collect Echoes to aid you in battle
Capture lingering phantoms of Tacet Discords to harness your own Echoes. Upon this mystic land of everlasting reverberations, master a diverse array of Echo Skills to defeat formidable enemies.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRJ-oEymuNI
 
It has issues running with Linux & SteamOS due to Tencent ACE anti-cheat software. Hopefully the fix with Steam Deck will be sooner than later.
 
