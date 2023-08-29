[Steam] World of Warships FREE Megadeth commander and ship DLC

CAD4466HK
MEGADETH rocks the boat in World of Warships.
Dave Mustaine and Vic Rattlehead of Megadeth fame are sailing into World of Warships aboard just about the most metal ship you can imagine! Fans of the legendary thrash metal band won’t want to miss out on the chance to rock out at sea with some exclusive themed content.
New Megadeth content
Pick up the two individually voiced Commanders, Dave Mustaine and Vic Rattlehead; American Tier V Premium ship Rattlehead with an iconic permanent camouflage; and the Megadeth flag.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2537410/World_of_Warships__Free_Megadeth_Commander/
Welcome Megadeth to World of Warships
Comminity giveaway: win a tier VIII premium ship
Leave a like and a comment under our video to enter a special giveaway. Seven random players who do so will get a Premium Ship VIII container!
World of Warships EventTue, August 29, 2023
Like, Comment, WIN!
Giveaway Time—Just Leave a Like and Comment
More About This Game
Game
Live
Free To Play
StartedTue, August 29, 2023 10:02 AM EDT
EndsThu, September 14, 2023 1:00 PM EDT
Live Now
Type
Loot Event
