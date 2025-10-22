[Steam] World of Sea Battle F2P

World of Sea Battle is an action-packed, open-world MMO set in the Golden Age of Sail. With dozens of historical sailing ships, pirates, PvP & PvE, player-driven economy, and territorial guild wars, this historical naval experience will put you at the helm as you sail, fight, upgrade, and trade alongside other players in search of glory on the high seas!​

Get World of Sea Battle free on Steam.You are but one of many captains on the high seas.as you fight for! Will you fade as a nameless wreck or rise as a legend feared by foes and honored by allies?. Featuring overfrom the Golden Age of Sail -- the Archipelago rarely sees the same ships wandering the deep.Enemy ship on the horizon! Man your ship and show off the menacing captain that you are by engaging in! Useto beat the odds and become a feared ruler of the seas!as you push past the edges of the map into the Boundless Sea - uncharted, untamed, and full of mystery. Amass enough gold, and you can claim your own private island - an outpost of power where fleets are mended and riches flow in from distant mines and workshops.- and how you earn it is up to you.. Whether through battle or business, fortune favors the bold.While sailing solo has its pros, it can be incredibly risky.. For larger battles and deeper strategy,and dive into port wars, politics, and the race for dominance across the Archipelago!