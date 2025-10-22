[Steam] World of Sea Battle F2P

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,940
Get World of Sea Battle free on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2948190/World_of_Sea_Battle/
Welcome aboard! You are but one of many captains on the high seas. Trade, loot, explore, and wage war as you fight for control, glory, and riches! Will you fade as a nameless wreck or rise as a legend feared by foes and honored by allies?
From a modest schooner to a gigantic man o’ war and beyond, you’re at the helm of your fine journey, Captain. Featuring over 50 upgradable and customizable historical ships from the Golden Age of Sail - schooners, galleons, brigantines, frigates, and so much more - the Archipelago rarely sees the same ships wandering the deep.
Sail ho! Enemy ship on the horizon! Man your ship and show off the menacing captain that you are by engaging in epic PvE or PvP Naval Battles! Use round shots, heated shots, chain shots, and many more to beat the odds and become a feared ruler of the seas!
Set sail into the unknown as you push past the edges of the map into the Boundless Sea - uncharted, untamed, and full of mystery. Amass enough gold, and you can claim your own private island - an outpost of power where fleets are mended and riches flow in from distant mines and workshops.
Gold fuels everything - and how you earn it is up to you. Raid merchant ships for loot, build trade empires through production chains, transport rare goods between regions, or fish the seas for profit. Whether through battle or business, fortune favors the bold.
While sailing solo has its pros, it can be incredibly risky. Team up with friends or form a crew and rule the seas. For larger battles and deeper strategy, join a guild and dive into port wars, politics, and the race for dominance across the Archipelago!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFAcMOD0Rg4
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2948190/World_of_Sea_Battle/
World of Sea Battle is an action-packed, open-world MMO set in the Golden Age of Sail. With dozens of historical sailing ships, pirates, PvP & PvE, player-driven economy, and territorial guild wars, this historical naval experience will put you at the helm as you sail, fight, upgrade, and trade alongside other players in search of glory on the high seas!
Welcome aboard! You are but one of many captains on the high seas. Trade, loot, explore, and wage war as you fight for control, glory, and riches! Will you fade as a nameless wreck or rise as a legend feared by foes and honored by allies?
From a modest schooner to a gigantic man o’ war and beyond, you’re at the helm of your fine journey, Captain. Featuring over 50 upgradable and customizable historical ships from the Golden Age of Sail - schooners, galleons, brigantines, frigates, and so much more - the Archipelago rarely sees the same ships wandering the deep.
Sail ho! Enemy ship on the horizon! Man your ship and show off the menacing captain that you are by engaging in epic PvE or PvP Naval Battles! Use round shots, heated shots, chain shots, and many more to beat the odds and become a feared ruler of the seas!
Set sail into the unknown as you push past the edges of the map into the Boundless Sea - uncharted, untamed, and full of mystery. Amass enough gold, and you can claim your own private island - an outpost of power where fleets are mended and riches flow in from distant mines and workshops.
Gold fuels everything - and how you earn it is up to you. Raid merchant ships for loot, build trade empires through production chains, transport rare goods between regions, or fish the seas for profit. Whether through battle or business, fortune favors the bold.
While sailing solo has its pros, it can be incredibly risky. Team up with friends or form a crew and rule the seas. For larger battles and deeper strategy, join a guild and dive into port wars, politics, and the race for dominance across the Archipelago!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFAcMOD0Rg4