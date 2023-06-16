[Steam] Undawn FTP survival RPG

Become the ultimate endurance expert. Protect your home, allies, and what's left of humanity against overwhelming odds. The seamless open world of Undawn is filled with realistic details, made using Unreal Engine 4. In this world, players must brave rain, heat, snow, and storms and track their character’s survival indicators such as Hunger, Body Type, Vigor, Health, Hydration, and even Mood. Changes in the environment will also affect these survival indicators in real time. Players can customize their character’s appearance and outfits, interact with other players to trade weapons and resources, and fight to protect their resources.



 
