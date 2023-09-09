[Steam] The Riflemen FTP WWII FPS

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2022330/The_Riflemen/

Requires Epic account to play.

The Riflemen is a battle of skills and a true trial of friendships. Aim, shoot, reload, and repeat — no automatic weapons, only tough-ass action. Headshots make your opponents go sleepy-time at once and supply drops might bring you a shotgun, a sniper rifle, a bazooka, or even a katana.

  • All players start with bolt-action rifles & knives
  • Headshots kill with one shot
  • No manual reloading is needed



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KPEIQk0VCE
 
