[Steam] The Riflemen FTP WWII FPS

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2022330/The_Riflemen/
Requires Epic account to play.
The Riflemen is a battle of skills and a true trial of friendships. Aim, shoot, reload, and repeat — no automatic weapons, only tough-ass action. Headshots make your opponents go sleepy-time at once and supply drops might bring you a shotgun, a sniper rifle, a bazooka, or even a katana.
- All players start with bolt-action rifles & knives
- Headshots kill with one shot
- No manual reloading is needed
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KPEIQk0VCE