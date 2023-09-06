[Steam] The Last Exodus EA FREE

CAD4466HK
Get The Last Exodus in EA on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2499320/The_Last_Exodus/
The Last Exodus will have multiple campaigns with persistent fleet where your units and tech from previous missions will be available to you in future ones.
As you complete missions your technology will advance and your fleet will grow until you became the unstoppable force in the galaxy.
Single Scenario mode will also include a hot seat mode where you can play with your friends on a single device.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gb-KQwHc9rM
